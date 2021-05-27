If we get rid of all the stress, humans can live up to 150 years, find research-Technology News, Firstpost





FP trend Researchers say that humans can live up to 150 years if they eliminate the usual stressors. “Resilience loss” has been found to be the reason for death in the absence of other obvious reasons such as murder, cancer, or a fatal accident. report along Scientific American, USA, UK, and Russia were part of a study that analyzed the pace of aging. This was done by Gero, a Singapore-based company in collaboration with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. The results of the survey are as follows. release To Nature Communications.. Resilience is the body’s ability to quickly recover from difficulties. Studies show that people aged 80 can recover from three times more stress than people aged 40. After stressful events such as illness or accidents, recovery rates decline with age and the time required for recovery increases. A healthy 40-year-old adult has a recovery rate of about 2 weeks, while an 80-year-old adult takes about 6 weeks on average to recover. by CNET reportResearch shows that somewhere between the ages of 120 and 150, human resilience is completely lost. This is also seen in people who do not have a major illness. Researchers want it to extend our lifespan and believe that we need to make changes to our resilience and aging process.incremental Extension of human life. “” “Human aging represents a universal feature common to complex systems at stake,” said Peter Fedicev, co-founder and CEO of Gero. Researchers in this study created an index called the Dynamic Biostate Index (DOSI). We used wearable technology data to look at data on blood cell counts and steps. They discovered fluctuations in CBC and the steps showed the recovery time it took when people experienced stress. The recovery took longer as they grew older. David Sinclair, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, said: Brian Kennedy, a prominent professor of biochemistry and physiology at the National University of Singapore, said: -And life continues to grow in most developing countries. “”

