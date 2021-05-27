IIT Mandy reveals structure of NSP1C terminal region





Researchers at IIT Mandi have isolated and elucidated the structure of the NSP1C terminal region, an important protein of the COVID-19 virus in the host cell environment.

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandy (IIT Mandy), led by Rajanish Gili, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Basic Sciences, has elucidated some of the structures of the major proteins of the COVID19 virus. Mechanism of action, disease epidemic and severity, and its role in the development of antiviral therapeutics. Current COVID-19 treatment only manages symptoms while the body is fighting infection with the immune defense system. No antiviral drug has yet been identified that can block virus replication. One way to neutralize a virus is to attack its protein. Such an approach also applies to the COVID-19 virus, where scientists around the world are involved in research to elucidate the structure and function of these proteins, understand viral diseases, and develop effective drugs against the virus. I have. The virus has 16 nonstructural proteins (NSP1 to NSP16), of which NSP1 plays an important role in the pathogenicity of the virus (the ability to cause disease). NSP1 destroys host cell proteins and suppresses their immune function. Its importance can be understood from the fact that it is also called the “host cutoff coefficient”. In particular, NenadBan et al. Found that NSP1 could not stop translation by the ribosome if the C-terminal region of NSP1, or residues 131-180, was removed from NSP1. Therefore, it is important to understand the molecular mechanisms, biophysical interactions, and chemistry of NSP1 interactions with host cells.

