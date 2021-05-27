Doctors are seeking research on the role of zinc supplements in the outbreak of zygomycosis

among Increasing cases of zygomycosis Throughout India, many physicians demand that proper research is needed on the role of zinc supplements in increasing infections because the fungus propagates in zinc-rich environments.

According to government data, there are 11,717 cases Zygomycosis, Also known as black fungus nationwide as of Thursday. By May 24, this number was over 9,000.

To boost immunity, people have been consuming multivitamins and supplements since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.These sales have increased dramatically since its inception COVID-19 Pandemic.

In 2020, vitamin C sales doubled year-on-year. Reportedly, 185 chlore supplements were consumed last year. The report was published by the research division of the AlI India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), a top lobby with over 85,000 rupees of chemists across India.

Last year, chemists across the country sold about 171 chlores of vitamin C and 13 chlores of vitamin C in combination with other multivitamins, according to AIOCD-AWACS. In addition to vitamin C, zinc supplements are also commonly used after the outbreak of infection.

Zincovit sales surged 93%, with a total of 54 chlore tablets sold in 2020. In 2019, 28 Chlore tablets were sold. Since February 2021, sales have reported an increase again. According to the company, sales of vitamin supplements in March reported a surge of more than 22%.

These supplements are over-the-counter products or non-prescription drugs. Purchasing these tablets is easy because they fall into the category of dietary supplements rather than pharmaceuticals.

Increased sales of such supplements are seen as panic buying. Most of the time they aren’t prescribed, it’s driven by unproven social media messages that supplements boost immunity and help fight Covid-19.

According to the expert section, these supplements are only needed for those who are undernourished or recommended.

Several doctors across the country have associated zinc with zygomycosis — fungal infections are widely reported among patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

They feel that abuse of zinc tablets, which are also available in multivitamin supplements, may be the reason for the increased fungal attack.

There are no studies in India, but doctors claim that high levels of sugar, iron, and zinc create favorable conditions for fungal growth.

Karnataka-based Dr Vikram Sakleshpur Kumar visited Twitter and said that inadvertent excessive zinc pumping could also contribute to this mucormycosis epidemic, along with other risk factors. .. He also shared many old studies to test his claim.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Rajivjayadevan, a senior consultant for gastroenterologists and former chairman of the Indian Medical Association Cochin, called antibiotics, zinc and steaming three potential causes and called them their roles. Requested to analyze.

3 potential offenders that must be looked for in studies: 1. Concurrent antibiotic use: not indicated in viral infections like COVID-19. Azithromycin, Doxycycline , even carbapenems are seen on prescriptions. Antibiotics are known to increase risk of fungal infections. 👇 3/8 — Rajeev Jayadevan (@RajeevJayadevan) May 23, 2021

2. Use of zinc supplements. See yesterday’s tweet for more information. This is a risk factor that needs to be investigated. Fungi multiply in a zinc-rich environment, and mammalian cells try to keep zinc away from the fungus to avoid infection. 5/8 -Rajeev Jayadevan (aRajeevJayadevan) May 23, 2021

3. Excessive vapor inhalation: Widespread vapor excess in India can damage the delicate mucus layer and even cause burns along the mucous membranes, making it easier for fungi to break our natural defenses. I will. Note: Burns have caused 10-20% of past zygomycosis in India 👇 6/8 -Rajeev Jayadevan (aRajeevJayadevan) May 23, 2021

He used an analysis of 210 patients by Dr. VPPandey of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College in Indole. “210 patients. Antibiotics are used in 100% of patients, steroids are not used in 14%, 21% are not diabetic, 36% are at home and oxygen is used only 52%. No, the zinc status has not been checked, “he said in one of his tweets. He added that there are factors other than steroid use and diabetes that cause fungal infections.

Jayadevan said the use of zinc supplements is a risk factor that needs to be investigated.

“The fungus grows in a zinc-rich environment, and mammalian cells try to keep zinc away from the fungus to avoid infection,” he added.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US government agency, advises the Covid-19 Treatment Guidelines to ban zinc supplementation beyond normal dietary restrictions, except in clinical trials. The COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel stated that the data were insufficient to recommend the use of zinc in the treatment of Covid-19.

In addition, treatment with zinc, ascorbic acid, or both does not affect the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published at the JAMA Network Open in January.

In a randomized clinical trial of 214 patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection receiving outpatient treatment, there was no significant difference in symptom duration between groups.

In addition, “desi” products that claim to boost immunity are also on the market.

Coronil was launched on June 23 as a treatment for Covid-19. There was no suitable clinical trial data for this product, but there was great demand for this product. The company initially sought permission to sell it as a drug for coughing, fever, and boosting immunity. Only four months after its launch, Patanjali Ayurved sold a Coronil kit for about 250,000 rupees until October 18. This is equivalent to 250 rupees.

Last year, Yoga Guru Ramdev said Patanjali Ayurved witnessed a daily demand of about 100,000 rupees for Coronil.

