General marketing of pharmaceutical products





Dear Dr. Cockroach: When I watch TV, I see a lot of drug ads. Why do pharmaceutical companies advertise to the general public when doctors are people prescribing new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors on TV and the general public just watching the ads? — CS Answer: I do not agree that prescription drugs are directly advertised to the public. But pharmaceutical companies don’t spend a lot of money on advertising unless it works. Doctors do see ads, but the main way they work is that people with medical conditions often come to their doctors asking about the specific treatment of their medical condition. Doctors are human and want to please their patients. They may, over time, prescribe what the patient wants, even if they realize that another drug is better or cheaper, or that the patient may not need a prescription drug at all. Will be higher. Patients should try not to seek a particular treatment, and doctors should work more diligently to ensure that a prescription is the most appropriate, but there is a way for human nature. Pharmaceutical companies are very good at communicating messages. Large pharmaceutical companies are not evil by their nature. The development of multiple safe and incredibly effective COVID-19 vaccines is one of the recent victories of pharmaceutical companies and is just the latest example of progress that brings immeasurable benefits to humankind. However, they are generally listed companies trying to make money for their shareholders, and there is a potential conflict of interest between the profits that advertising can exacerbate and the services to humanity. Dear Dr. Cockroach: What is the survival rate of an adult male diagnosed with undifferentiated polymorphic rhabdomyosarcoma? The surgeon feels he was able to get rid of it all, but needed a wider margin in one area. That wasn’t possible because there was a bundle of nerves there. He removed some of the pectoralis major and deltoid muscles. Chemotherapy was given and some radiation therapy was given. Thank you for any information you can give. Almost 5 years have passed and there has been no recurrence so far. —P. Answer: Sarcomas are connective tissue cancers and are less common than carcinomas. Most lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers are cancers. Sarcomas account for only 1% of cancers diagnosed in a year. In this case, we will talk about muscle tissue. “Rabdomyo” refers to muscles attached to bones, such as the pectoral muscles and ribs. My personal experience with sarcomas is predominantly inpatients, who often relapse after surgery, and the prognosis in such cases is generally poor. However, the prognosis is much better because the man in question has been around for nearly five years without evidence of illness. Eighty percent of recurrences occur within the first two years. He is very likely to heal. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803.

