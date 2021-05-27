Health
Boy finds Megalodon’s teeth, the biggest shark in history, on his fifth birthday
This month, the boy received an unexpected birthday present after finding a four-inch tooth that was once owned by a giant extinct shark on a beach in South Carolina.
Braden Drew was just five years old when he and his family were on vacation at Myrtle Beach.
As he dug the sand, Braden soon came across a fossil of large black teeth. The photo shows that it is about the size of Braden’s hand.
Braden’s mom, Marissa said Newsweek Teeth are all that her son has been talking about since he found it.
“The 20th was my son’s fifth birthday. I was on vacation in Myrtle for the second year in a row. He was digging sand and found it!”
By measuring the fossils, Marissa discovered that the teeth were 4 inches long. A family from Plymouth, Massachusetts plans to assemble fossils and hang them at home.
“My husband is now determined to continue looking for other teeth,” Marissa added. “He found a giant snail shell in Cancun a few years ago, so I think it’s moving in the family.”
Experts Newsweek Teeth once belonged to Megalodon — extinct shark species The biggest shark ever..
Jack Cooper, a PhD student studying sharks and megalodon at Swansea University in the United Kingdom, said the dental band on the front of the tooth was “very common in the Megalodon family.”
“A tooth of that size also belongs to a fairly large shark. Assuming it is the anterior tooth, the center of the mouth, you are looking at a shark about 32-39 feet long.
“I’m very jealous [Brayden] I found such a cool tooth when I was so young. That is my dream discovery! “
Adam Smith, curator of the Bob Campbell Geological Museum in South Carolina, said: Newsweek: “It’s definitely a megalodon tooth. The black color of the fossil is due to the mineral phosphate that leaches into the cells over time.”
South Carolina is known to be rich in fossils, Number of examples of Megalodon It was discovered there in the last few months.
Tourism organization Discover South Carolina states that shark teeth and fossils can be found on most beaches in the state, as well as inland. Megalodon’s teeth are said to be the “ultimate award” for many fossil hunters there.
March, fossil lovers I found a tooth of Megalodon At a construction site in South Carolina, it measures approximately 6.45 inches.They said Newsweek They wanted to sell it for thousands of dollars.
Websites such as FossilEra are specially set up for this purpose, and Megalodon teeth of different shapes, sizes and colors are available at different prices.
Many of the fossils currently on the market are listed as having been found in either North Carolina or South Carolina.
According to Britannica, the fossils of Megalodon date from 23.03 million to 2.59 years ago, from the early Miocene to the end of the Pliocene.
Megalodon size is estimated based on the relationship between tooth size and weight of modern living sharks. Scientists believe that mature adult megalodon is about 33.5 feet long on average, but some are as long as 58.7 feet.
