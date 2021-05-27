New Imaging Technology Discovers Hidden Lung Damage in Long COVID Patients





A new type of imaging technology has detected lung damage in patients suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19. Decreased lung function is not seen on standard MRI or CT scans, and its detection helps clinicians understand the persistent respiratory distress seen in patients with long COVID. Phenomenon Long COVID Researchers are just beginning to understand the long-term effects of this new coronavirus infection, which is still a bit of a mystery.Fatigue and shortness of breath The two most common Prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 patients after discharge were reported. However, standard MRI and CT scans often give normal results, and many clinicians cannot empirically explain the symptoms of these patients. An ongoing study in the United Kingdom called PHOSP-COVID closely followed large numbers of patients months after admission, and a small division of the study investigated long-term lung problems in this cohort. I am. Research uses a new kind of imaging technology called Hyperpolar xenon MRI (129Xe MRI). This technique provides very detailed insights into lung function and gas transfer into the bloodstream. “129XeMRI identifies areas of the lung where the long-standing effects of COVID-19 on the lungs impair the physiology of oxygen uptake, even though CT scans often look normal.” Jim Wilde, the person in charge, said. At the University of Sheffield. This study is small and involves scans from 9 long COVID patients, averaging about 6 months after admission. All 9 subjects reported persistent shortness of breath, and all 9 subjects returned normal CT lung scans. “Follow-up scans using hyperpolarized xenon MRI actually have abnormalities that are not normally seen on regular scans, and these abnormalities prevent oxygen from entering the bloodstream in all parts of the lung. I found out, “said Fergus Gleeson. A radiologist working on a new study. Innovative imaging technology provides some of the first empirical signs of lung injury in patients with long COVID, confirming that this is not just a hypochondriatic condition. The findings also provided researchers with a useful way to monitor lung damage, and future studies could track how long the damage lasted and whether a particular intervention would help. “There are several ways to fully understand the nature of lung dysfunction following COVID-19 infection,” Gleason adds. “But these discoveries, the result of a clinical and academic collaboration between Oxford and Shefield, are an important step in understanding the biological basis of long-term COVID, which gives us more effective treatments. Helps you develop. “ New study published in journal Radiology.. Source: University of Sheffield

