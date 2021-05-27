Health
Some transplant recipients do not produce antibodies after vaccination with COVID-19
Saddle River, NJ — Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions is fully vaccinated, but not fully protected from coronavirus due to immune system suppression by medications taken to prevent organ rejection, 43 years old It just increased the fear of Jennifer Trokan.
“I take about 15 tablets a day,” she said.
Dr. Dolly Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said he had heard a similar story.
“I was up all night for months to help understand this,” he said. “We are listening to transplants and other immunosuppressive people who have been vaccinated to ease safe behavior and are currently hospitalized. Some have died from being infected with COVID-19.”
Johns Hopkins has tested the effectiveness of the vaccine against Trocan. She received two injections but did not produce antibodies.
“I thought it was okay, so it was like a guts punch,” Trokan said. “Not taking the drug is not an option for me.”
A Recent research According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, 46% of 658 transplant patients who received either the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine twice did not produce COVID-19 antibody.
“So this is a much clearer contrast than we expected,” Segev said.
Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says people with a weakened immune system should continue to wear face masks after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Trokhan got a third shot, but that also failed. Her best protection against COVID-19 is that everyone else is vaccinated. “If anyone hasn’t promised vaccination, think again in your heart,” she said.
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
