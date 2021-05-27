Health
Why COVID vaccines provide better protection than COVID infection
According to infectious disease experts, COVID vaccines offer far better protection than COVID infections.
It’s one of many Reasons to get a COVID shot, Strictly (and continuously) tested for safety.. Vaccines provoke a much stronger immune response than naturally acquired infections. Ultimately, this prepares your body better against the actual infection, May destroy the lungs, Among other risks.
“I would like to advise everyone to be vaccinated,” said Philip Fergner, an infectious disease expert and director of the University of California, Irvine’s Vaccine Research and Development Center.
“I advise everyone to be vaccinated.”
The evidence is strong.For example, Fergner and other researchers Evaluated thousands of blood samples From people naturally infected with the coronavirus and those who received the FDA-approved mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Modana). New research, Published online And while currently undergoing peer review, the immune system response was found to be “much stronger” with the vaccine, Fergner explained.Following the second shot, people had 10 times more antibody From people who have recovered from COVID.
CDC agrees The vaccine is excellent. Authorities point out that the likelihood of reinfection after spontaneous infection “may increase over time” after a few months, and the vaccine provides the best protection against potentially serious COVID disease. .. “The risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs the benefits of innate immunity,” the CDC writes.
Politicians in some prominent countries They claim they don’t need vaccination After being infected with the coronavirus. However, COVID vaccines produce better immunity than natural infections for several reasons.
Better spikes: FDA-approved vaccines do not contain coronavirus. Just genetic instructions (like computer code) To create peaplomers that allow our cells to invade and infect parts of the virus, specifically the virus. By looking only at this foreign pointed intruder, our immune system can provide protection to prevent spikes from adhering to our cells. The important thing is that the vaccine provides the immune system with a much better “view” of spikes than infection, as the virus evolves to hide some of the spike proteins. This means that in natural infections, our immune system is not effective as a defense against coronavirus spikes. “The virus is clever,” explained Dr. Peter Glick. Do Professor of Medicine at Michigan State University. By hiding some of the spikes, the body cannot react to the virus as well, Dr. Gulick said.
No immune interference: Unlike vaccines, coronaviruses can attack or interfere with the immune system. Dr. Wesley Long, MD, infectious disease expert at the Houston Methodist, Texas Academic Medical Center, said that the virus could attack immune cells, and so on, resulting in an immune response during infection. May be weakened. However, there is no “pathogenic ploy” for the COVID vaccine. “There is no other viral activity that interferes with the immune response,” Dr. Long explained. Ultimately, this makes the immune system better prepared to identify and address future exposures or infections.
Effective dose: Fergner of the University of California, Irvine explained how exposed someone was to the coronavirus. However, with natural infections, exposure can vary significantly. In other words, if the “dose” is too low, the immune response can be weakened. This may be the reason why some people infected with the coronavirus do not have detectable levels of protective antibodies, Fergner explained. As a result, these people remain vulnerable to infection. “They will guess that they are vulnerable.” He said. In contrast to various infections, all vaccinated people receive a standardized dose of vaccine. To ensure a strong immune response..
The benefits of vaccination are clear. “The evidence is really clear,” said Dr. Long. Vaccines caused a sharp reduction in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.. “Vaccines provide better immunity.”
In addition, infections carry the complications and serious risks of infections. The effects of the resulting illness do not always disappear. “Long-term results can occur,” said Dr. Gulick. The CDC has discovered that some people can do it Experience “long-distance symptoms” Shortness of breath, fog in the brain, malaise, etc. Weeks to months after infection.
Experts who have the best understanding of how viruses and vaccines work choose vaccines to ensure good immunity.
“I don’t trust infectious diseases at all,” he said. Fergner.
