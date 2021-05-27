Eight months later, Hamilton County is no longer a high-level infection

Hamilton County is no longer a hotbed for COVID-19 infection after eight months of grasping Ohio’s third-largest county.

The good news is on the last Wednesday of a series of scheduled press conferences where county officials and guests, from hospital CEOs and epidemiologists to those who survived the virus, shared information and insights about the disease and the virus. It was a highlight. It leads to it.

Both low levels of infection and the end of the briefing are milestones in the story of how the new coronavirus pandemic grip contracted and loosened throughout the county and throughout the Cincinnati region.

A sign of low county infection is the state’s “Hot Zone” map, where Hamilton County is color-coded in red. The new infection rate is less than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants for two weeks, as The county is currently orange.

Other important indicators, including those who are hospitalized or on ventilator, are “all in the right direction,” said county health commissioner Greg Kesterman. He noted that 80% of Hamilton County residents over the age of 65 are currently protected and acknowledged that the number of vaccinated people is continuously increasing.

But then Kesterman provided this warning: “There is still a COVID (locally) and we still have to be careful.” Leading a welcome victory but no guarantee of peace Like a general, he described variations of advice that he repeated for months: wash his hands, stay home if sick, and cover his cough.

“We need to keep these tools with or without a pandemic,” he said.

Kesterman reaffirmed his belief that the Cincinnati region will not be the original region, but will reach the goal of vaccinating 80% of all adults. Deadline for July 4th.. Hitting the 80% mark, which Kesterman said will come months after the original deadline, indicates herd protection or immunity and effectively blocks the widespread transmission of the new coronavirus.

Finally, he repeated another of his reminders to the pandemic-tired masses: “Be kind.” Kesterman sees why others are still wearing masks in public, even though changes in health authorities’ guidance have eliminated the need for masks for open spaces and complete vaccination. I especially provided those words to those who wondered.

He said the shift by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention happened quite suddenly. So “if you’re still worried, you can keep wearing the mask.” People may choose to “keep wearing the mask for many reasons,” and because the mask is a powerful tool against infections. , Their wishes need to be respected, he said.

Finally, Kesterman said his department will continue to monitor the virus. If a “hotspot” appears in the fall when people are more indoors, or a new variant emerges, his department is ready to move in and provide vaccinations to the inhabitants.

County Commissioner Dennis Dollyhouse said no one had imagined that when the county briefing began in February 2020, it would last for 15 months. The briefing, which began when Kesterman was still the interim director of the health sector, has been held weekly in recent months after the start of the pandemic and more frequent presentations at other low points.

The Wednesday briefing was a modest festive tone. Driehaus praised Kesterman’s efforts in the sector and praised him as “a wise and steady voice in power,” but also said there was still work to be done to recover from the economic damage of the pandemic.County Commission still needs to decide How to spend over $ 150 million For example, with federal pandemic aid.

She also said that “people are still suffering victims” from more than 1,200 county residents who died, and endured an additional tens of thousands of isolations during many of the pandemics. “Everyone had a common experience and a common struggle,” Driehaus said.

“I don’t want to lose sight of the loss,” she said.

