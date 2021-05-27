Health
Fear, false information still encourages Illinois vaccine evasion, new data show
As a 52-year-old widower from Galewood who works outside, John does not consider him at high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Also, the COVID vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the FDA within six months, so John is good enough to determine if the long-term health effects of firing. I think I didn’t have time.
“I think I can avoid the virus, and I think my health factors indicate that I will survive COVID,” said the landscape architect who asked his name not to be used. John said.
He has no intention of vaccination — at least not yet. “I want to wait for more data,” he said.
The number one reason Illinois residents reject shots is the fear of side effects from shots, as new poll data across the state show. It’s a concern shared by John, as well as a persistent concern that the entire process for developing vaccines is rushing, which has contributed to the slowdown in vaccination that has hit the state in recent weeks. The data show that it is possible.
However, data released earlier this week show some progress, down from 53% in December, as only 38% of residents are now worried about side effects. The number of Illinois who say they can never be shot has dropped to 9.3%. It increased slightly from last month, but decreased from 13.7% in the fall.
How likely are you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Data also show that Illinois has more COVID-19 vaccines than Indiana (15.2%), Missouri (13.9%), Iowa (11.7%), and Michigan when compared to neighboring states in the Midwest. Fewer respondents said they would not be vaccinated. And Wisconsin (11.1%).
Illinois data comes from a monthly health survey of approximately 1,000 consumers by the National Research Corp. (NRC Health). It highlights state-wide vaccine-related concerns among residents every month from October to April.
Analysis of data by, in addition to side effects Documenting the COVID-19 project At the Brown Institute for Media Innovation show, many concerns remain as vaccine deployment enters a critical period for reaching herd immunity.
About 22.2% of respondents continued to express concern about the rush to develop the vaccine last month. Among Hispanics in Illinois, the number that still thinks it was developed too early is 5 percentage points higher than the general public.
“We’re talking to people and they say,’I’m nervous about it, but I know I need to do it,'” said the workers. Sherry Ruzika, a spokesman for Arise Chicago, a non-profit organization based on advocacy, said. ‘Rights to include many Latino and Polish immigrants. She said the group had invited medical professionals for a virtual Q & A session and provided vaccine information in multiple languages, but residents and staff expressed fear as well.
What are your concerns about COVID-19 vaccination? (Select all applicable)
Other concerns stem from differences in political beliefs and the rapid spread of false information online and elsewhere.
Dr. Vidia Sundaleshan, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of South Illinois School of Medicine and a medical adviser to the southern state of Sangamon County, said concerns have contributed to the slowdown in vaccination despite early progress in Springfield. Said.
“We reached a point, and that’s it, then there was no movement,” she said. About half of the counties and states are now fully vaccinated, but experts say they need to be vaccinated as much as 70-90 percent to reach herd immunity.
“There were many fears of’chips’, or they were being tracked,” Sundaleshan said of the false claim that the vaccine contained microchips. “In many young women who want to get pregnant, and in that age group, they will be worried about infertility as a result of this vaccine,” experts say there is no evidence that the vaccine causes infertility. ..
Julie Pride, administrator of the Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said: People believe it is a government conspiracy for some reason. ”
Needless to say, about 3-4% of people, dating back to November every month, say they believe that COVID isn’t even real.
But certainly, a few people also cite more practical reasons, such as time or not getting in the car, as reasons they weren’t shot.
Dr. William Parker, an assistant professor of pulmonary emergency medicine and an assistant professor at the University of Chicago’s McLean Medical Ethics Center, said more focused community engagement was essential to combat vaccine evasion. Many of the South Side districts, not far from the university, still have some of the lowest immunization rates in the city.
“It takes convincing to remove as many barriers as possible,” Parker said.
Contribution: Manillamos
Kyra Senese, Brown Institute for Media Innovation Documentation COVID-19 Project, A joint open record journalism initiative composed of researchers from Columbia University and Stanford University.
