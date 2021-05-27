Baddra, attacked by a black fungus, is now suffering from another fungal infection, aspergillosis.8 reported cases





During an increasing number of cases of mucor and melanomycosis in Gujarat, Vadodara doctors say they are aware of another fungal infection called aspergillosis. Like scab, aspergillosis is predominantly found in cases of Covid-19, or recently recovered from the disease. As on Thursday, Vadodara had 262 cases of black fungus and 8 cases of aspergillosis. Eight cases were admitted to SSG hospitals in the city. “Pulmonary aspergillosis is predominantly found in immunocompromised patients, but sinus pulmonary aspergillosis is rare. These infections are found in people who have just recovered from Covid-19 or are being treated. Aspergillosis is not as deadly as black fungi, but it is fatal. ” Dr. Sheetal Mistry, Adviser for Covid-19 Management in Vadodara City and District, said. Experts believe that the increase in cases of fungal infections between Covid-19 and recovered patients is due to the use of steroids during the treatment of Covid-19 cases. Dr. Mystry also blamed the use of non-sterile water used to hydrate the oxygen supply as a cause of the increase in fungal infections in cities. At a press conference last week, member (health) Dr. VK Paul said that “irrational” use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 was a major cause of the increase in black fungal cases. He said steroids are “magical drugs” that help control Covid-19 complications and warned healthcare professionals to use them wisely at the right time and in the right amount. What is Aspergillosis? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aspergillosis is an infectious disease caused by aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. “Most people smoke Aspergillus spores daily without getting sick. However, people with weakened immunity and lung disease are at increased risk of developing health problems with Aspergillus. Types of health problems that can be caused include allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections of other organs, “says CDC. Read again | “White fungi” are common fungal infections, black fungi are more dangerous: doctors Read again | Punjab: 32 non-Covid patients infected with black fungus, doctors blame steroid overdose See again | Now, a case of yellow fungus reported in Ghaziabad

