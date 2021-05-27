Health
Thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccination: Symptoms and treatment
As COVID-19 community infections increase again, people over the age of 50 are weighing the benefits of vaccination against the virus at the very rare risk of blood clotting induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Since the first report of blood Coagulation after AstraZeneca vaccination Introduced in March 2021, Our understanding of a coagulopathy called thrombosis with vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia (VITT) or thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) has deepened.
We now know how to diagnose and treat it, so better results may be seen for patients with that condition.
How common and deadly is it?
Thankfully, development Blood clot Very rare after the AstraZeneca vaccine.
To date, Australia has 24 TTS out of 2.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines. Reported.. Therefore, the risk of TTS is about 1 in 88,000.
these The numbers are similar To those reported in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and Canada.
But Early reports from Europe In Australia, it has been shown that about 20% of TTS cases have been fatal so far, and one of 24 TTS cases is fatal, just over 4%.
What exactly is thrombosis with thrombocytopenia?
Although not yet fully explained, the AstraZeneca vaccine seems to be able to activate platelets. Platelets are small cells in the blood that are important for forming blood clots that prevent bleeding.
In some people, activated platelets can release a protein called Platelet Factor 4 (PF4) that binds to the AstraZeneca vaccine. This PF4 binding is Immune system It activates more platelets and causes them to stick together, thereby reducing their number. This leads to blood clotting (thrombosis) and a decrease in platelet count (thrombocytopenia).
Having a blood clot with a low platelet count is an important feature of TTS.
Different from other blood clots
This mechanism is quite different from the normal process by which blood clots develop.
Because TTS appears to be due to an irregular immune response, Current evidence Heart attack, stroke, Deep vein thrombosis, Pulmonary embolism (pulmonary thrombosis) or conventional anticoagulants do not increase the risk of TTS.
However, as a precautionary measure, the Pfizer vaccine is currently available. Recommended for those under 50, Or A person with history Decreased blood clots in the brain, abdomen, or previous platelet count reduction after taking the anticoagulant heparin.
Improved testing and treatment
A key development is diagnostic tests and guidelines for recognizing and treating cases of TTS.In most cases the patient platelet Count, blood evidence Blood clot, And antibodies against PF4. Many of these tests can be performed quickly.
Treatment can be started immediately with certain anticoagulants and drugs that weaken the immune system.
As of the latest May 20 Vaccine safety report After being released, 21 of the 24 Australians with TTS recovered and were discharged, and two were stable and recovered in the hospital.
So what side effects are normal and what indicates a blood clot?
Common side effects are common after vaccination. For AstraZeneca vaccines, these occur in the first two days after vaccination and include:
- headache
- Fever (chills)
- Muscle and joint pain
- nausea
- Malaise
- Pain at the injection site. It tends to be solved by simple methods such as paracetamol.
TTS thrombosis often occurs in abnormal locations such as the abdominal veins (visceral vein thrombosis) and the brain (cerebral vein sinus thrombosis). They usually occur 4 to 30 days after vaccination.
Therefore, symptoms that may indicate TTS after obtaining AstraZeneca vaccine include:
- Persistent or severe headache
- Blurred vision or diplopia
- Dyspnea
- Severe abdominal, back or chest pain
- Edema, redness, pain in the legs
- Abnormal bleeding or bruising.
If any of these symptoms occur 4 to 30 days after vaccination, see an urgent doctor.
Balance risk and benefit
TTS is very rare, but some people are concerned and want to talk to their doctor. This is essential to enable people to make informed choices.
However, due to the continued risk of COVID outbreaks in Australia and their potential fatal consequences, and the potentially serious long-term effects of COVID-19, for the majority of people, vaccination against COVID-19 The benefits soon outweigh the risks.
Provided by
conversation
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
Quote: Thrombus after AstraZeneca vaccination: Symptoms and treatment (May 27, 2021), https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-blood-clots-astrazeneca-vaccine-symptoms.html 2021 Obtained on May 27
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]