Adults with OCD at high risk of stroke, studies show





May 27 (UPI)- Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder are more likely to suffer a stroke later in life than adults without mental illness, an analysis released Thursday by the journal. stroke Found. OCD triples the risk of ischemic stroke caused by blood clots that block the flow of oxygen to the brain. The risk was highest in adults over the age of 60 with OCD. Adults with OCD were still at high risk of ischemic stroke, even after considering other risk-increasing symptoms such as obesity, heart disease, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes, according to researchers. Drugs to treat OCD, including antidepressants, have not been associated with an increased risk of stroke, according to researchers. “The results of our study should encourage people with OCD to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” study co-author Dr. Ya-Mei Bai said in a statement. This includes “quitting smoking or quitting smoking, getting regular physical activity, and managing a healthy weight to avoid it.” [other] Stroke-related risk factors. ” Mr. Bai, a professor of psychiatry at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan, said. According to the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, OCD is a general mental health condition in which a patient experiences unwanted thoughts, thoughts, sensations, or attachments, such as hand washing, checking things, and continuous cleaning. Health can drive you to perform tasks repeatedly. This desire to repeat certain tasks is called obsession, which can be debilitating and affect the patient’s quality of life and ability to engage in daily activities. OCD often occurs after a stroke or other brain injury, Bai said. According to the World Health Organization, stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world after heart disease. In this study, Bai and her colleagues examined the 10-year health records of more than 56,000 adults in the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database. Half of the adults involved in the study were diagnosed with OCD, but the other half were undiagnosed, the researchers said. People with this condition were diagnosed at an average age of 37. Data show that adults with OCD were more than three times more likely to have a blood clot stroke than adults without OCD. “For decades, the study first discovered a link between stroke and subsequent OCD,” Bai said. “Our findings remind clinicians to carefully monitor blood pressure and lipid profiles, which are known to be associated with stroke in patients with OCD,” she said.

