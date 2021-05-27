May 27 US Daily Data





Audrey Wacker, 14, is seen receiving Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center Vaccination Clinic in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 13, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the average daily number of Covid cases in the United States is less than half the level recorded at the beginning of May. The country has an average of 23,407 new infections per day in the past week, down 53% from about 49,600 on May 1. According to federal data, the United States reports an average of 1.7 million vaccinations per day, with nearly 50% of the United States’ population receiving one or more vaccinations. Covid case in the United States According to Johns Hopkins data, the seven-day average of US Covid cases as of Wednesday was 23,407, a decrease of 23% from a week ago and 53% from the beginning of the month. Since June 2020, the number of cases has not been so small. According to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data, the average daily number of cases in 44 states and the District of Columbia has decreased by more than 5% over the past week. Elsewhere, the outbreak is getting worse.India is currently the epicenter of the world Coronavirus pandemicBut other countries from Latin America Argentina to Asia Nepal Record increase reported in Covid cases In the last few weeks. Death from Covid in the U.S. According to Johns Hopkins data, the country has reported an average of 571 Covid deaths per day in the last seven days. Wednesday’s figures include 373 deaths reported in Oklahoma. State announcement It is part of the “Continuous Efforts to Investigate and Adjust Untreated Deaths Related to COVID-19”. In some situations, the state health department will attribute batches of previously unreported cases or deaths to one day, even if they may have occurred before. The issues in this report make it more difficult to interpret the latest trends, but the daily pace of Covid’s deaths nationwide has been declining for weeks. Vaccination in the United States According to CDC data, an average of about 1.7 million vaccinations were reported daily over the past week, down 5% from a week ago. Daily vaccinations have been on a declining trend since peaking at 3.4 million shots per day in mid-April, but averaged between 1.7 million and 2 million in nearly two weeks. US share of vaccinated population According to CDC data, nearly half of the US population is vaccinated at least once, with 40% being fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania became the tenth state to report that 70% of the adult population was at least partially vaccinated. The other nine states are Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New Mexico.

