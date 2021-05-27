You can still get Covid after the jab

You can still get the coronavirus after the jab, and the symptoms are slightly different.

Researchers at King’s College London have revealed what to expect from Covid after vaccination, including who is most at risk.

1 One symptom is very common in people infected with Covid after vaccination Credit: Alamy

They have data on thousands of people in the UK, ZOE Covid Symptomatology Research App..

Of the 1.1 million app users who received the first dose, nearly 2,400 (0.2%) reported positive Covid tests.

And of the 500,000 people who received the two doses, 187 (0.03 percent) tested positive after a few weeks.

Those who have been inoculated Coronavirus symptoms..

Compared to unvaccinated people, fever was almost 70% less likely and fatigue was 55% less likely.

Smell loss, chills and headaches have all been reduced by at least half.

People vaccinated with Covid reported similar levels of shortness of breath, ear pain, and glandular swelling.

However, people under the age of 60 had one very common symptom, and unlucky causes Covid’s post-jab infection.

Sneezing was 24% more common in this age group.

It has never been flagged as a sign of Covid infection and is common in people with the flu or cold.

Surprised researchers said, “I don’t know of previous reports that sneezing is more common after vaccination with other respiratory illnesses …”.

“But it is a well-recognized symptom of both respiratory infections and allergies caused by inflammation of the nasal mucosa.”

Researchers have explained that people with allergies sneeze because the bacteria quickly activate the immune system.

They theorized that people whose immune system is “primed” for Covid for vaccination may respond in the same way.

They also warned that sneezing could be a warning symptom in the future, as it could indicate that someone has the virus.

“Sneezing produces aerosols, which are potentially important for viral infections in the post-vaccination era,” he said. paper Said.

Mild illness

Vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce Covid cases by reducing viral infections.

However, as this study proves, people can still get infected and spread to others.

But as expected, the vaccine Reduce seriousness Of infection, even if very few can still go to the hospital.

People with jabs were 49% less likely to get serious illness and were measured to have 5 or more symptoms.

The likelihood of asymptomatic illness (no symptoms at all) was 72% higher.

Patients were 64% less likely to go to the hospital for treatment than unvaccinated patients.

What are the risks of getting Covid now? Researchers at the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App are currently estimating the risk of being infected with Covid, depending on the status of the vaccine. Unvaccinated: 1 in 17,104 chances Single dose: 1 in 32,196 probabilities 2 doses: 1 in 68,417 chances

Women have higher odds when it comes to who is at risk after Covid’s jab, accounting for almost 70% of cases.

Data show that under the age of 60, obesity and living in poor areas are risk factors for post-jab Covid.

Healthy people are less likely to get sick, especially when they are away from junk food.

Researchers said the effectiveness of the vaccine “may be affected by dietary quality and obesity.”

Older people over the age of 60 are almost three times more likely to be infected with Covid if they are frail.

And people were most likely to have asthma (14.5 percent) and lung disease (10.9 percent) of all underlying illnesses.

The study begins with the Minister of Health welcoming vaccines to break the link between Covid cases and hospitalization and death.

Even if the number of cases increases, it does not mean that hospitals and mortality rates will increase in the same pattern as before.

However, he said about one in ten hospitals hospitalized with Covid at a hotspot of an Indian variant was completely vaccinated.

Hancock told MP that the majority did not have a jab that “give us a high degree of confidence that the vaccine is very effective.”

“This pandemic isn’t over yet,” he told Commons. “Our vaccination program has reached 73% of the adult population, which means more than a quarter hasn’t been jabed yet. To do.

“43% of adults had both jabs, which means that more than half have not yet obtained the maximum protection that the two jabs give.”