Mom left the fight for life after a rare reaction to Covid Jab caused 14 anaphylactic shocks





The young mother remained fighting for her life after a rare reaction to the coronavirus vaccine caused 14 anaphylactic shocks. Kirsty Hext showed a “very rare” response after two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech jab. 🔵 Check out the Coronavirus live blog for the latest updates 6 Kirsty Hext fought for life after showing a “rare reaction” to the coronavirus vaccine. Credit: SWNS Vaccines, like other drugs, carry the risk of side effects. Most people get well after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and some experience pain and malaise at the injection site. Anyone with a coronavirus vaccine will be asked if they are allergic to any of the ingredients in the jab. To ensure patient safety, each person is required to wait 15 minutes after the jab so that staff can monitor it. Kirsty, 25, who works as a caregiver, is unaware that she is allergic to one of the ingredients in the jab and is currently waiting for an allergy test to see which ingredient caused the reaction. This caused her to fall into a coma. .. Kirsty also had a seizure, and after falling down the stairs, he broke his wrist, leg, and cheekbones. 6 The 25-year-old was unaware that she was allergic to one of the ingredients in the jab. Credit: SWNS 6 Kirsty works as a caregiver, so she’s at the top of the list when it comes to jab deployment, and she took her first dose in January. Credit: SWNS She is currently considered unfit for work and has been hospitalized suffering from a recent anaphylactic shock. Kirsty from Portsmouth said doctors said the recent shock was due to her long-term reaction to the jab. She said, “I don’t have allergies, so it’s hard to understand. One part is fine and the other part is fighting for my life.” Within 20 minutes of holding the jab, her lips and tongue began to swell and she began to breathe out. She suffered nine more anaphylactic shocks during her first hospital stay, resulting in a provocative coma and admission to the intensive care unit. 6 After the reaction, Kirsty left swelling of the lips and swelling of the face Credit: SWNS 6 The mother was screaming for her daughter because she was afraid that she would never see her again. Credit: SWNS Kirsty said: “I was planning with my family to take care of my daughter if something went wrong.” Despite her “unlucky” experience, Kirsty urges people to get vaccinated because it “saves lives.” A spokeswoman for the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), an executive body of the Ministry of Health, said: “All reports of suspected serious side effects will be fully evaluated by the MHRA as soon as they are received to determine if the vaccine may have caused the event. “Severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine remain very rare. What is Anaphylactic Shock? Anaphylactic shock is a serious and fatal reaction to triggers such as allergies. It usually occurs suddenly and quickly worsens. Symptoms are: Feel dizzy, dizzy, or fainting

Fast or shallow breathing

Wheezing

Fast heartbeat

Sticky skin

Confusion and anxiety

Collapse or loss of consciousness Patients may also show symptoms of allergies such as itchy rash, mood and illness, swelling, and abdominal pain. If you find someone with symptoms of anaphylaxis, you need to do five things right away: NHS: Call 999 right away If you have an adrenaline autoinjector (EpiPen), use one of the following: However, only after reading the instructions / if you already know how to use it Carefully remove the trigger. Example: A bee or bee sting is stuck in the skin Lay the person flat. Unless you are unconscious, pregnant, or have difficulty breathing Inject EpiPen again after 5-15 minutes If symptoms do not improve and a second automatic syringe is available. 6 Despite her trials, Kirsty still encourages others to get their life-saving jabs. Credit: SWNS "People with a history of allergic reactions to vaccine components are advised not to receive it. "Unless otherwise instructed, everyone should be vaccinated when asked to be vaccinated." Signs of an allergic reaction include an itchy skin rash, shortness of breath, and swelling of the face and tongue. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly revealed that half of Ireland's population will be vaccinated for the first time by the weekend

