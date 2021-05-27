Plant-based foods can reduce the risk of heart disease by 10%





In a recent study published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Researchers at Harbin Medical University in China have found that replacing animal protein with vegetable protein instead of dinner can reduce the risk of certain cardiovascular diseases by 10%. Plant-based foods. Image Credit: Kert / Shutterstock.com Relationship between meat and cardiovascular disease Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction (heart attack), and stroke are the leading causes of death worldwide, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender. The quantity and quality of our daily diet plays an important role in both the prevention and treatment of CVD. For example, a diet consisting primarily of processed meats, added sugars, and saturated fats has been shown to significantly increase cholesterol levels and subsequently increase the risk of heart disease in individuals. By comparison, a diet high in total carbohydrates such as vegetables and grains and with a reduced amount of meat has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of CVD. Meal Timing and CVD In addition to determining an individual’s risk of CVD based on dietary composition, some studies have also investigated how dietary timing alters certain metabolic and physiological parameters. For example, people who skip breakfast, eat late, or eat enough for dinner have been shown to be at increased risk of obesity. This high energy load later in the day is associated with postprandial hypofunction of both glucose and insulin and may contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome. Is it possible to determine CVD risk by eating certain foods at certain times? The quality of foods an individual eats, and the time they eat these meals, can play a role in determining the risk of CVD. However, so far, no scientific study has evaluated how the risk of CVD increases or decreases when certain foods are consumed at specific times of the day. To further investigate this relationship, a group of researchers at Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China, studied the association between the subtypes of major nutrient consumption at dinner and breakfast and the presence of specific CVDs. To this end, a total of 27,911 participants from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted between 2003 and 2016 were included in the study. In this study, in addition to animal proteins such as raw lean meats, processed meats, chicken, seafood and dairy products, low-quality carbohydrates such as refined grains, fruit juices, potatoes and other starchy vegetables , And excessive intake of added sugar. And eggs at dinner rather than breakfast were associated with an increased risk of CVD. By comparison, individuals who ate a diet of similar composition at breakfast had a reduced risk of CVD. Taken together, these findings suggest that dietary timing plays an important role in metabolic regulation. In addition, the circadian clock clearly contributes to these metabolic functions. Researchers also investigated the effects of calorie replacement, such as reducing one serving of low-quality carbohydrates or animal protein and increasing one serving of high-quality carbohydrates or vegetable protein at dinner in CVD patients. This simultaneous replacement at dinner was found to reduce the risk of both congestive heart failure and stroke by 10% and 12%, respectively. In addition, replacing one animal protein with one vegetable protein at dinner reduced the risk of congestive heart failure and heart attack by 10% and 8%, respectively. Conclusion The results of current studies support the need to adjust nutritional guidelines to not only promote the consumption of high-quality carbohydrates and vegetable proteins, but also to emphasize the importance of dietary timing throughout the day. .. People should eat less low-quality carbohydrates and animal protein at dinner. “ Journal reference: Hou, W., Gao, J., Jiang, W. , et al. (2021). Dietary Timing for Subtypes of Major Nutrient Consumption with Cardiovascular Disease: NHANES, 2003-2016. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Doi: 10.1210 / clinem / dgab288.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos