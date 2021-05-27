Patient charged $ 10,322 for an overnight sleep test for sleep apnea: Shot

Switch captions KHN’s Brian Sereiho

KHN’s Brian Sereiho

Jose Mendoza Snoring was bad — But the silence when he held his breath was even worse for his wife Nancy. Sudden silence awakened her, and she waited anxiously for him to breathe again. If too many seconds were ticked, she pushed him hard and he moved and started breathing again. This happened several times a week.

Mendoza, who was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea 15 years ago, was prescribed a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device to ease her breathing. But the machine was noisy and uncomfortable. A month later he stopped using it.

In late 2019, 61-year-old Mendoza went to an emergency department near her family’s Miami home with an intolerable headache. He attributed it to conditions associated with his hypertension, sometimes obstructive sleep apnea. However, after a series of tests, clinicians concluded that his obstructive sleep apnea itself was likely to cause his headaches and heart problems. They said he needed a new CPAP machine.

But first, he took a sleep test at home. A pulmonologist at Mendoza said it wasn’t detailed enough and ordered an overnight visit to the sleep lab to obtain extensive data.

Mendoza arrived at the sleep center around 8 pm one night in early February and was taken to a spacious room with a sofa, TV and bed. After he put on his pajamas Electrodes installed by a technician To track the activity of his brain, heart, lungs and muscles on his head and chest while he sleeps. The technician attached him a CPAP with two small cannsulas on his nose. Despite unfamiliar settings and awkward equipment, Mendoza slept that night.

After the study, Mendoza began using the same more comfortable CPAP model that was used during the study.

“I don’t snore now. I’m more energetic. I’m not as tired as I used to be,” he says.

The new CPAP helped both Mendoza get a better night’s sleep until the bill was passed.

That patient: Jose Mendoza, 61, has a Humana HMO plan through a construction company and works as a truck driver. There is a $ 5,000 deduction and up to $ 6,500 out-of-pocket for covered care by an in-network provider. Once his deduction is met, he is obliged to pay 50% of the other billed charges with joint insurance. (Nancy Mendoza, who works as a social worker, and her two teenage children are eligible for her employment plan.)

Medical services: Night sleep study at a hospital sleep center. Determine the type of mask and the appropriate level of airflow and oxygen required for Mendoza’s CPAP to treat Mendoza’s severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Total billing amount: $ 10,322 including an outpatient fee of $ 9,853 for sleep studies and a $ 469 fee for sleep professionals who interpreted the results. Humana’s bargaining rate for the total was $ 5,419. Mendoza borrowed most of it: $ 5,157, including $ 262 for co-insurance and $ 4,895 to meet his deductions. Humana also paid $ 262.

Service provider: University of Miami Health System Sleep medicine facility At the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami

What you get: Sleep research is somewhat controversial and flagged in the past As overuse. Not everyone who snores needs this rating. But with Mendoza’s breathing and hypertension pauses, he probably did.

by Dr. Vikas SainiSleep Research, the president of the Long Institute, a think tank that analyzes low-value health care, falls into the gray zone.

“They are very useful and necessary in certain clinical situations,” he says. “But it is known to be something that can be overused.”

But how much does it cost to monitor at home or in a hospital sleep lab? That is the problem. The Federal Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Office Billing issues The type of sleep study Mendoza conducted led to an overpayment for Medicare.

The total cost of the medical system at Miami University was high by almost all standards, but the allowance that Humana agreed to pay to the medical system for research was also high. And with Mendoza’s skimpy health insurance deducting $ 5,000, he’s obsessed with paying almost all of his hefty bills.

Mendoza’s Humana program has agreed to pay the hospital $ 5,419 for his sleep studies. According to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this is almost six times ($ 920) what Medicare pays for the same service nationwide.

Private insurance companies usually pay higher than Medicare for medical expenses, but the multiple is “much higher than the fees paid by other insurance companies,” said a company that analyzes medical expenses, such as a self-financed company. Jordan Weintraub, Vice President of Billing at Well Rithms, said. client.

Consider the total cost of the facility for $ 9,853. The average US fee for the same type of sleep study is $ 5,384, more than half that. Fair health, A national, independent non-profit organization that tracks insurance premiums.

Fares in the Miami area are capped in the national range. Weintraub says the average bill for sleep studies at similar hospitals in Miami ranges from $ 2,646 to $ 19,334. Therefore, Mendoza’s bills are not as high as the highest in the region, just below Miami’s average.

“The charges charged are completely fictitious,” says Weintraub. “There is really no reason to charge it other than what they can do.”

Switch captions KHN’s Brian Sereiho

KHN’s Brian Sereiho

More obvious than what other Miami hospitals charge for sleep studies is that the University of Miami Health System reports that the hospitals actually cost money to carry out the procedure. And according to Well Rithms’ analysis of publicly available cost report data submitted to the CMS, that figure averaged only $ 1,154 in 2019. According to WellRithms, the average hospital fee for the type of sleep study Mendoza conducted that year was $ 7,886.

Mendoza does not pay for his health insurance, but his “free” coverage comes at a cost. As the family found, the $ 5,000 deductible and high co-insurance leaves him terribly financially exposed if he needs medical care. Nancy Mendoza’s plan has a low deduction of $ 1,350, but her employer charges an additional fee to cover her spouse who has access to coverage for her job.

Obstructive sleep apnea is often undiagnosed, and sleep medicine experts agree. Sleep studies can lead to diagnoses that lead to the necessary treatments that help prevent serious problems such as heart attack and diabetes.

“From that point of view, sleep tests are actually under-prescribed,” he says. Dr. Douglas KirschHe is the medical director of sleep medicine at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a former president of the American Society of Sleep Medicine, a group of experts.

After years of strong growth with an independent hospital-related lab-based sleep center, there has recently been a shift to home sleep testing, says Charlie Whelan, Vice President of Healthcare Consulting at Frost & Sullivan. Our company.

“We are deeply concerned about the future of more tests at home, as the entire field of sleep medicine means less money will be earned for test providers in the center,” says Welan. ..

Solution: When the bill arrived, Nancy Mendoza thought it must be wrong. Jose’s home sleep test cost them no money, and no one mentioned their financial responsibility for the overnight test in the laboratory.

She called the billing office and requested a statement invoice. There were no complications, no anesthesia, and no doctor. Why was it so expensive? But what they received was not as enlightening as the summary bill.

She had the clear impression that if they didn’t pay, they would be sent to the collection. To avoid damaging their credibility, they agreed to a two-year payment plan and received their first installment invoice for $ 214.87 in April.Nancy thinks the overall price is too high: “It’s not fair [for] People in the low end of the middle class. “

Lisa Wally, vice president of media for the University of Miami Health System, said in a statement that Mendoza “is not eligible for financial assistance because she has health insurance.”

But the medical system post Financial assistance policy “It clearly states that financial assistance is available to uninsured individuals who have a balance of $ 1000 or more after third party liability and a family income of less than 300% in the last 12 months. [of the federal poverty guidelines].. “

Under a less detailed version of Hospital policy Mendoza, included in one of the bills, meets the income standard of “support provided on a sliding scale”.

In her statement, Wally called Mendoza’s sleep test a “selective service.” The Health System website states that it “provides financial assistance for emergency and other medically necessary (non-selective) care.”

Mendoza’s sleep studies were medically necessary. Emergency staff evaluated him and determined that a new CPAP was needed to address the serious medical problems caused by obstructive sleep apnea. His pulmonologist agreed as well as his insurance company, which pre-approved sleep studies.

In the statement, Humana wrote: “Sleep studies can be costly, depending on the complexity and setup of the case.”

Despite Mendoza’s permission to discuss it, the insurer refused to comment specifically on Mendoza’s case.

The point: Mendoza obeyed the rules. They used a provider in the network and obtained prior permission from the insurance company for testing.

Unfortunately, they are sandwiched between two economic traps in the US healthcare system. It’s an increasingly common high-deduction medical plan and high billing.

With high deduction plans, it is important to try to learn what you are renting before getting non-urgent medical care. Please request a quote in writing. If you can’t get one, try buying another provider who can provide you with a quote.

Keep in mind that zero or low premium insurance plans may not be the best option for coverage.

Remember that you can still negotiate with the hospital even after you get stuck on a high invoice, which is a high deduction, as in the case of Mendoza. Find out what the more reasonable charges are and ask your invoice to be adjusted. Also, please contact us for payment assistance from the hospital. Most hospitals are required by law to offer this option (although it is often not easy to apply).

If your doctor suggests a sleep study, ask if you can do a sleep study at home and if you really need it. And remember: not all snoring is sleep apnea.

Dan Weissman, host Arms and legs The podcast contributed to the audio version of this story.

This month’s invoice is a crowdsourced survey. KHN And NPR It analyzes and explains medical costs. Do you have any interesting medical expenses you would like to share with us? Tell me about it..