Fairfax begins providing demographic data on COVID-19 vaccination | Heading

Fairfax County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard This week we will include demographic data about about 30% of the vaccines given in the county.

Previously, the Fairfax County Vaccine and Registration dashboard included the total number of vaccines received from the Virginia Department of Health, the number of residents vaccinated by the County Health Department, and those registered to receive the vaccine. Was included in the total number of.

During the first five months of vaccine deployment, the county did not have comprehensive data on who was receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and how many total doses were given throughout the county.Fairfax residents had to visit to find that information Virginia Department of Health Vaccine Overview Page..

But now, residents are given the total number of vaccines given, the number of residents who received one or both vaccines, the progress of vaccination by age group (including adolescents over 12 years old), etc. You will have access to more data. Not only race and ethnicity.

The updated dashboard also allows residents to track the number of doses of vaccines given daily since December, but prior to the update, the county only showed the number of doses of weekly vaccines. ..

According to the data, as of May 26, 1,167,425 doses were given to Fairfax residents, excluding those given by the federal government. According to the information, 73.8% of all adults (aged 18+) in the health district have been vaccinated at least once and 58.4% have been fully vaccinated (whether they are vaccinated twice with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines). , Johnson & Johnson once inoculated). vaccine).

According to state health data, the federal government has given about 400,000 vaccinations throughout the state, but no detailed breakdown of these doses is provided.

Of the total population of the health district, 56.4% are vaccinated once and 44.6% are fully vaccinated. Vaccines for children under the age of 12 have not yet been approved, and Pfizer vaccines for children between the ages of 12 and 15 have just been approved a few weeks ago.

These numbers are slightly different from those reported by the State Department of Health for Fairfax County. Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, director of epidemiology and population health at the county health department, said the reason was that the health department reported residents of Fairfax and Falls Church separately from those of Fairfax County, while dashing. The board said it was due to the integration of all three jurisdictions. All parts of the Fairfax Health District.

The vaccination data displayed on the county dashboard was collected through the Virginia Department of Health’s Vaccination Information System (State Vaccination Registry). Racial and ethnic data was collected through the Vaccination Control System (VAMS), a vaccination schedule system provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is used by the county to help residents schedule vaccine reservations.

The VAMS system is used in county health offices, Tysons Corner Center community vaccination centers, George Mason University / Eagle Bank Arena clinics, and several outreach clinics, the health district said. I am.

Addition of vaccination demographics such as race, ethnicity, age, etc. Strengthen efforts to vaccinate vulnerable people, Usually low-income and colored, with an increased risk of illness and death with COVID-19.

We also have access to racial and ethnic data, but it’s still incomplete. The dashboard contains the percentage of white, Asian, or Pacific Islander, black, and Latino populations vaccinated by the county. However, these percentages are only about 30% of all vaccinated people in the Fairfax Health District.

The data available show that the proportion of blacks and Latino Americans is lower than that of white residents. Whites make up about 51% of the population in the health district, but make up 56% of all vaccinations. Blacks make up 9.2% of the population, but only 6.7% of vaccinations, and Latin Americans make up 16.2% of the population and 12.6% of vaccinations. No racial and ethnic information is available for about 5% of the doses administered.

Schwartz said there was no timeline for when these numbers would be updated to include residents of all counties, but epidemiologists said the department had hired a private contractor to solve the problem. ..

“Therefore, we expect the data to be accurate in the future,” Schwartz said. “And if that happens … move to use more complete data in the dashboard.”