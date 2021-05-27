Hancock said three-quarters of the new UK Covid cases could be Indian variants.Coronavirus

According to Matt Hancock, up to three-quarters of new UK Covid cases are believed to be due to the first variant detected in India, more than doubling the number reported to nearly 7,000. Has been reached.

This variant, known as B.1.617.2, is currently predominant in the United Kingdom and is associated with an increase in the number of cases at hotspots nationwide.Data published on Thursday health England (PHE) shows that 6,959 cases have been confirmed in the United Kingdom so far, up from 3,424 cases last week.

Meanwhile, experts said the link between Covid’s case and hospitalization was significantly weakened, but not broken. In a speech at Commons on Thursday, the Minister of Health said that Covid’s cases were at their highest level since April 12, with 3,180 cases reported in the UK on Wednesday, but thanks to vaccination, “cases were hospitalized and died. The link to is broken. ” ..

But experts say the link isn’t broken yet, as only 44% of adults receive both Covid jabs and the vaccine doesn’t provide 100% protection against hospitalization. “You can see it in Bolton, but you can see it [it] Professor Christina Pagel, Director of UCL’s Clinical Operations Research Unit, said:

In Scotland, where outbreaks of Indian variants were found in areas including Glasgow, 98 patients were admitted to Covid on May 26, up from 58 on May 6.

Meanwhile, the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, which serves areas that have also been hit hard by Indian variants, has seen an increase in hospitalization from 11 on May 9 to 41 on May 25. ..

According to Hancock, about 1 in 10 people in the current Covid Hotspot hospital has both jabs, which can give them “high confidence” that the vaccine is very effective. It suggests that you can do it.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the link between cases and hospitalization remained. “As the number of cases increases, hospitalization will inevitably increase,” he said. “The question is whether they have risen to the past, which is probably no.”

“at present [it is] Difficult to give the exact ratio [as it] depends on [the] Protective effect [the] “Vaccines and demographics of most cases,” added Hunter, adding that in Bolton, the majority of current cases are young people.

New report from PHE also suggests that the link is not yet broken. “Case rates increased slightly in most regions and in all age groups and ethnic groups,” the report said, adding that the rates were highest in people aged 10 to 19 and in northwest England. It was.

However, Covid’s hospitalization rate also showed a slight increase, from 0.75 per 100,000 last week to 0.79 per 100,000. The rate was highest among West Midland and people over the age of 85.

Experts warn even after the vaccination program is complete A surge in cases can lead to a significant increase in hospitalizationBy modeling, many who will be hospitalized in the third wave of the future are likely to be fully vaccinated, but likely not adequately protected from jabs.

“If the infection is high enough, even a small percentage of people who get sick after two vaccinations is enough to overwhelm the NHS,” Pagel said.