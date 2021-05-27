Health
Five Definite Signs of “Long COVID” Say New Research
But that doesn’t mean COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Just because a pandemic is nearing its end in the United States does not mean that COVID is “finished.”For some people they will have Symptomatology Long after everyone else returned to “normal”.new Research From Stanford Medical School JAMA, “The symptoms of COVID-19 generally persist beyond the acute phase of infection and affect health-related functions and quality of life.” Those who suffer from them have a “long COVID” and “Long-distance carrier.. ”
“More than 70% (mostly hospitalized) of COVID-19 patients who participated in the study reported 84 different symptoms and signs months after they became ill,” the author writes. Tahmina Nasserie, MPH; Michael Hitol, BSAnd Stephen N. Goodman, MD, MHS, Ph.D.. “Unlike the flu. When you recover from COVID, there are a certain percentage of people, not so small, but the symptoms persist, and we have to think about how to take care of them. . They and how to handle them. ” “If about 70% of those from moderate to severe COVID-19 show persistent symptoms, that’s a huge number. The number of symptoms that are part of what’s currently called. Is amazing. Long COVID“He added. See if you have the “most common” symptoms and don’t miss them to ensure your own health and the health of others. A sure sign that you have a COVID and should tell your doctor..
According to researchers, about 40% of patients experienced fatigue. And for most longhowlers, this isn’t just a feeling of drowsiness, it can be solved by a quick snooze. “I slept all night and woke up as if I hadn’t slept at all,” said one former healthy 44-year-old man who wasn’t involved in the study. “It may be possible to deal with it once in a while, but it happened to me every night for a year. It’s called” unrefreshed sleep, “and for some it’s one of the many fears of long COVID. ”
36% said they experienced shortness of breath. “Especially the number of fatigue and shortness of breath is very shocking,” said Nassery. “These are quite debilitating symptoms, and some have reported difficulty climbing stairs.”
Many Longhowlers have post-exercise malaise that people suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis suffer. “If you do something that you think is easy, such as taking a long walk or moving some boxes, your body will crash after 24-48 hours,” says a 44-year-old woman. “This malaise can also be accompanied by migraine and / or nausea.”
29% said they experienced sleep disorders. In addition to a refreshing sleep, this includes insomnia, vibrant dreams, and vibrant nightmares. COVID disrupts neural pathways and can make simple tasks, including the most natural tasks, such as bedtime, difficult.
“In addition to common pain and discomfort, depression and anxiety were also relatively common. About 20% of patients explained these symptoms. Of concentration, commonly referred to as” brain fog. ” The deficiency was mentioned by about 25% of patients. “The author says. It’s just the tip of the iceberg.The patient himself describes the 98 symptoms of Long COVID and can read about each Here..
There is no cure for Long COVID, or PASC yet. The research was funded. But doctors can try now to help relieve your symptoms. Call one to see if there is a post-COVID center in your area with special attention. And to live your healthiest life According to experts, this supplement may increase the risk of cancer and should not be taken...
