A simple thumb test will help show a hidden aortic aneurysm





A simple thumb test can help show if a person has a hidden aortic aneurysm. New studies show that this can be fatal if left undetected and untreated. A self-administered test proposed by an expert at the Aortic Research Institute at Yale New Haven Hospital requires lifting one hand as if to signal someone to stop. Second, one should bend the thumb as much as possible across the palm of the hand. If the thumbs cross over the edge of the palm, the patient may be hiding a hidden aneurysm. This is an abnormal bulge that occurs in the walls of the major blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the whole body. The ability to extend the thumb in this way indicates that the patient has excess long bones and loose joints. This can be a sign of systemic connective tissue disease, including the aorta. Researcher said.. Findings based on results from 305 patients who underwent heart surgery were released last week American Journal of Cardiology.. The patient was being treated for disorders such as ascending aorta, valve repair, and coronary artery bypass grafting. Aortic aneurysms caused 9,923 deaths in 2018. The study found that the majority of patients with aneurysms had no positive signs on their thumbs and palms, but those with positive signs were “very likely to have an ascending aneurysm.” I found out. However, researchers also find that not all people who test positive are carriers of the aneurysm, and that it takes decades for the aneurysm to rupture. He also emphasized that it was not the cause of the panic. A negative thumb test does not rule out an aneurysm. However, “disseminating knowledge of this test will help identify carriers of asymptomatic aneurysms and save lives,” said William WL Glenn, a professor of surgery at Yale University, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. John A. Elefteriades, Honorary Director of the Aortic Institute, said. Elefteriades said he and his colleagues used the test in lectures to medical students, including a thumb and palm test, for people who may be at risk of carrying an aneurysm. However, the accuracy of the test has not previously been evaluated in clinical practice, the researchers said. According to Elephteriades, it is difficult to detect an aortic aneurysm in advance. “The biggest problem with aneurysm disease is recognizing affected individuals within the general population before the aneurysm ruptures,” said the doctor. Aortic aneurysm caused 9,923 deaths in 2018, According to the CDC.. That year, about 58% of deaths from aortic aneurysm or aortic dissection were men. Smoking history accounts for about 75% of all abdominal aortic aneurysms, and the US Preventive Medicine Commission has stated that men aged 65 to 75 years who have smoked before have an ultrasound of abdominal aortic aneurysm We recommend that you undergo an ultrasound screening.

