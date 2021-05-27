“Stroke Awareness Month” is a way to identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke.





Do you know the signs and symptoms of a stroke? May is “National Stroke Awareness Month”. Madison Weil of News Channel 3 sat down with Dr. Kevin Atenhofer, Director of Stroke Medical Center at the Desert Regional Medical Center, to learn how to identify and prevent the occurrence of a stroke. “It’s really sudden. We always give people faces, arms, legs and speeches,” said Dr. Attenhofer. He says the signs of a stroke appear rapidly and can affect some parts of the body. “Face sagging, slurred speech, weakness in the arms, and legs … it’s possible that their legs are suddenly giving up,” he explained. Dr. Attenhofer states that the symptoms are less obvious and can be mistaken for less serious ones. “There can be balance problems, loss of vision in one eye, and headaches,” he said. He says stroke symptoms usually affect one side of the body. “The good thing is to make them smile … Sometimes their smiles can be crooked or unusual,” he said. If you suspect that your loved one has a stroke, ask them to stretch their arms. “I see my arms drifting, hanging, and even not being able to raise my arms,” ​​he added. And while some signs are physical, some are also cognitive. “Maybe they can’t understand what you’re saying, or you can’t understand what they’re saying,” he said. Dr. Attenhoffer explains that a stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures in the brain, or more commonly, when there is a blood clot and part of the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen. He says the best way to prevent a stroke is to talk to your doctor if you belong to the “high risk” category. “Atrial fibrillation and smoking are probably the two highest risk factors for stroke, followed by diabetes and hypertension, hyperlipidemia, which we call hypercholesterolemia,” he added. Dr. Attenhoffer also says that time is important when it comes to reducing the long-term effects of a stroke. “Call 911. They will evaluate you on the spot and take you here in an ambulance. But on the way, you are because they are already calling us. We are ready when we get here, “he said.

