As the vaccination competition continued, studies found that the majority of severe COVID-19 cases had protracted symptoms.

Masks have been lifted and hospitalizations have decreased in all cases of coronavirus in the United States. People are vaccinated. All these promising signs suggest that the summer of 2021 can be significantly different than it was a year ago. Half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, according to data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, there were an average of about 28,000 new cases per day in the United States last week, down 19% from the previous week. However, new studies detail that some people infected with COVID-19 may suffer from symptoms after a few months, so it is important to vaccinate more people. Was emphasized. Almost three-quarters of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 showed at least one long-term symptom. analysis It was released on Wednesday at the JAMA Network Open. Researchers at Stanford University conducted a review of 45 existing studies that followed 9,751 patients in the months following COVID-19 infection. They found that 73% of patients had at least one symptom 60 days after diagnosis, onset of symptoms, or hospitalization. This finding was consistent in studies that followed patients up to 6 months. Researchers also found that 40% of participants experienced fatigue, 36% experienced shortness of breath, and another 25% reported lack of concentration (often referred to as brain fog) throughout the study. discovered. “There was no data on individuals infected with COVID-19 and just spent the day, so we don’t want to give a lot of warnings at the value that 73% of people are experiencing long-term consequences.” Tahmina Nasserie, Ph.D. Candidate for Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford University, the lead author of the study told CNN. “We want people to understand that these are primarily hospitalized, so we can only generalize the findings for that particular population.” another ResearchAccording to researchers at the National Laboratory Lab Corp, 9 out of 10 people infected with COVID-19 develop immunity to the virus and “last for 10 months with almost no rot. Within 3 weeks, the study Developed an antibody against COVID-19, research found. Vaccination competition The CDC director has expressed concern to unvaccinated people, even though half of the US population is fully vaccinated. At a hearing on Wednesday’s subcommittee of the House Expenditure Committee, CDC officials were asked what would make them stay up late. “Variety, and concerns that people will not be vaccinated, and the fact that we do not serve everyone in the country equally,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC. It was. Dr. Anne Schuchat, Chief Deputy Director of the CDC, said: None of us are out of the way. “ Health professionals have recently focused on persuading young people to be vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said infected infants are less likely to develop serious illnesses than older people and those with underlying illnesses. But they are “not exempt from getting a serious illness,” he said at President Joe Biden’s YouTube Town Hall on COVID-19 vaccination. “So you want to protect young people, whether they are young people or young children.” The country continues to reopen For many Americans, Memorial Day holiday weekends mark the beginning of the summer season. Experts are increasingly looking forward to the trend toward fewer COVID cases and more vaccinations. Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and deputy director of the Department of HIV, Infectious Diseases and World Medicine, said: And local leaders are probably preparing for a near-normal summer. Friday’s New Orleans will begin expanding the ways people can get together, including opening a gym with 100% capacity. For large indoor events, 50% volume if no distance from the mask, 100% volume if a mask is required, or mask if vaccination evidence or COVID-19 test is negative within 72 hours Allowed with 100% capacity without. For large outdoor events, 75% capacity is allowed without a mask and distance, 100% capacity requires a mask. Or, if people provide evidence of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours, 100% volume is allowed. National football league commissioner Roger Goodell said the league expects all 32 teams to have a full stadium next season. “I think it’s a much more normal experience than ever,” Goodell said in a conference call Wednesday. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that East Rutherford’s New York Jets and Giants hometown MetLife Stadium will be allowed to operate at full capacity next season. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that direct visits to all Kentucky Correctional Bureau state prisons and juvenile justice bureau facilities will resume in the week of June 20. The new face-to-face visit guidelines apply only to DOC’s 14 state prisons, not county prisons. Visitors need to schedule their visits in advance, Mr. Bescher said. As of earlier this week, 76% of adult prisoners under state control have been vaccinated. “So to those in custody-good for you! Good for you! I know you’ve seen the harm of this virus, and in such a responsible way Thank you for your support, “said the governor.

