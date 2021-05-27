The DNACOVID-19 vaccine provided with the help of electrical pulses shows early prospects





Effective mRNA vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech have proven value against COVID-19, but shots that use DNA to encode vaccine antigens are not yet on the market. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health in Taiwan have now developed a DNACOVID-19 vaccine that is delivered to cells with the help of electrical pulses.Candidates elicited high levels of antibody response in animals and protected hamsters from disease, according to results published in the journal. PLOS neglected tropical disease.. The team argues that a DNA vaccine called pSARS2-S may offer a more stable option for COVID compared to mRNA shots that require ultra-low temperatures for transport and storage. Encoding vaccine antigens using DNA is a logical approach. However, DNA vaccines have so far only been approved for veterinary use, as the immune response in humans is often not sufficient to provide clinically meaningful protection. This is partly due to the inefficient delivery of DNA to cells for antigen expression. As a candidate, the Taiwanese team relied on a technique called electroporation. Electroporation uses electrical pulses to open temporary pores in the cell membrane and allow the vaccine’s DNA material to pass through. In the current study in animals, immunization was followed by treatment with an electroporator device. Relation: Preparation of next-generation COVID-19 vaccine and treatment Like many other existing COVID vaccines, the team designed a shot that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus peplomer behind the disease. In both mice and hamsters, the vaccine elicited a strong antibody response to the spike protein. Antibodies peaked 8 weeks after immunization, but levels remained high at 20 weeks. The researchers further evaluated the efficacy of the vaccine by administering the SARS-CoV-2 virus to hamsters at week 7 after the animals were immunized twice at 3-week intervals. Animals that took dummy shots lost about 11% of their body weight after 6 days as a sign of COVID disease, but DNA-vaccinated animals were protected from weight loss and had significantly reduced lung viral RNA. did. Relation: Inovio’s funding of the COVID-19 vaccine was frustrated as the United States expressed gratitude, Compared to other vaccine platforms, few research groups have chosen the DNA pathway to develop COVID vaccines. Inovio, one of the race’s leaders, recently withdrew funding from the U.S. federal government for Phase 3 trials of its DNA candidate, INO-4800, because of the rapid rollout of existing FDA-approved shots. Retreated to. Shots are also based on electroporation for delivery, but concerns are targeting the Cellectra 2000 device used by Inovio. The Taiwanese team suggests that the DNA vaccine may be a useful approach for controlling COVID-19, given the long-term antibody response observed in the candidates. “The DNA vaccine is an ideal vaccine platform with several advantages, including ease of design and manufacture, stability at different temperatures, and low manufacturing costs,” scientists said in a study. I will.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos