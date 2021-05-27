Wednesday Wellness: Dealing with Post-COVID Anxiety

Almost 1 in 5 Americans have a mental illness. In addition, suicide is the leading cause of death for teens in Utah. These are two reasons why it is important to be aware of our mental health and the mental health of our children this month. Mental Health Awareness Month should help you speak openly about mental health and how you can work together to overcome mental health stigmas.

The· World Health Organization They said it was best when they defined health as a perfect state of physical, mental and social well-being, as well as the absence of frailty and illness.

“Mental health is overall well-being. Connections with family and friends, fun and enjoyable activities, nutritional physical care, adequate sleep, and physical activity. As mental health care providers, we are mentally It doesn’t separate health from physical health. It’s all about health and well-being, says child psychologist and clinical manager Dr. Annie Deming. Counseling Center at Primary Children’s Hospital..

People who are experiencing physical illness are at increased risk of having mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. It’s all interrelated. Just as good mental health can contribute to good physical well-being, good physical health can protect someone’s mental well-being.

Talking about mental health or speaking openly is stigmatized as a sign of weakness, personality deficiencies, or poor parenting quality. Some even say that someone should be able to snap out at any time possible. The idea is to keep people quiet and not deal with real serious health problems if not dealt with correctly. It also leads to people not wanting to ask for help. At times, it can even lead to parents not being aware of their own or their children’s mental health challenges.

Stressor, talk to someone about your daily life and know that this is really strength. If you start to lose interest in your usual activities, or find yourself sad for the past few days in the past week or two, contact your loved one. If you are constantly feeling anxious or nervous, please contact support. If you notice any signs of your child, contact your pediatrician as if your child had a physical illness.

“Allowing yourself and your child to talk about miserable emotions will actually strengthen you in the long run. Sadness, irritation, happiness, joy, energy, malaise, and other emotions every day. It is natural to feel. Pay attention to them when they occur. Learn from them. Admit them. At the same time, know that you (or your child) are not emotions. You and they are emotional people. Learning to endure both positive and disastrous emotions without exacerbating the situation is two of the best skills to build resilience. It’s important to help your child comfortably and confidently label and experience emotions while teaching them how to make adjustments.

There were also new emotions and emotions created by the pandemic all year round. Especially now, when we see us lift the mask obligations, companies allow less restrictions and the CDC says vaccinated people can return to normal.

“Some of us may be nervous because we don’t wear masks or hesitate to spend time with our friends. This is okay! Yet another way we walk every day. It’s important to be patient with ourselves (and each other) as we adapt to major changes, “Dr. Deming said. “This was difficult for most of us, and even time to traumatize, so we need to be patient and kind to ourselves and each one.”

Dr. Deming said that if you are not ready to return to normal, go slowly and keep your children slow. If your child goes to school directly, they are accustomed to wearing masks all day long. This can be difficult for some kids to leave, and it’s okay. This also means that we need some compassion and understanding from everyone. If you see someone still wearing a mask when they don’t feel they need it, don’t talk to them. I don’t know what the person experienced. Perhaps they are kids who find it safer to wear a mask because it has become commonplace for them. Maybe they and their loved ones got very sick because of COVID or lost someone with COVID. The biggest thing to remember is that compassion and kindness are always the right first steps.

“This will take time. We need to remember that more than 500,000 people died in this pandemic in this country alone. It’s a lot of hurt loved ones and we need compassion.” Said Dr. Deming.

If you would like to talk to someone, please call Intermountain’s Behavioral Health Navigation Line (833-442-2211). Behavioral Health Navigation Service is a new service from Intermountain designed to help communities find the resources they need.

The Behavioral Health Navigation service is a single phone number that allows you to call and talk to caregivers in your organization, direct them to the appropriate service, make appointments and schedule as needed, or refer to Intermountain’s Behavioral Health Connect Care. .. A new service virtual service that responds to the needs of people and loved ones in real time.

If your child is the one you are worried about, be open and talk about it. Talk to your teacher, school counselor, or pediatrician. With more open communication, we can reduce stigma and take families to healthier places.