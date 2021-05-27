Illinois Coronavirus:-Chicago Sun-Times





The COVID-19 test positive rate in Illinois continues to decline, and the demand for vaccines is also declining. As the state-wide average infection rate fell below 2% for the first time on Thursday, authorities took a more targeted approach and armed with more life-saving shots, opening the doors of three suburban mass vaccination sites. It’s closed. Toni Preckwinkle, chairman of the Cook County County Commission, was scheduled to “beat” the workers managing the final shot at the large vax site at the Tinley Park Convention Center Thursday afternoon.One of six large sites that have provided hundreds of thousands of shots to residents From the beginning of the year.. However, Tinley’s location is closed alongside South Holland and River Grove locations, as vaccines are now readily available at most pharmacies and clinics and about half of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated. I will. After managing some final shots on Thursday, those operations will be integrated into the Forest Park, Des Plaines, and Mattson sites. Cook County health officials say the next phase of the historic immunization campaign will focus on “relocating resources to support hyperlocal community-based immunization initiatives.” While dozens of large numbers of vax sites are still in operation throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attempt to deliver direct doses to hard-to-reach communities through a strategic shift. “Two-thirds of Illinois’s inhabitants are receiving the first dose of this life-saving vaccine and are moving forward with great care to make the vaccine as comfortable, convenient and accessible as possible. “Pritzker said in a statement. “That’s why we bring vaccines directly to the community through more and more clinics, pharmacies, emergency medical clinics, and even mobile clinics that visit workplaces, neighborhood associations, nonprofits, and religious groups.” Approximately 41% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, and nearly half of adults receive at least one vaccination. With 63,717 residents rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday, the state has given an average of 67,485 shots per day over the past week. This is only half of the rate given during peak hours in Illinois in mid-April. Daily dose of COVID-19 vaccine Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here. Already armed shots have helped boost coronavirus infection rates to the lowest levels seen since the virus first hit the state. The Illinois Public Health Service reported that out of 67,705 tests, 891 new cases were diagnosed, reducing the average positive rate to a record low of 1.9%. However, the virus killed 42 people, including two residents of Cook County in their 40s. A total of about 1.4 million Illinois were infected and 22,718 died. Chicago officials are targeting the South and West Side regions, where vaccination rates are only one-third of the whiter and wealthier regions. Six city-sponsored vaccination events were scheduled for Friday. North Austin Library, 5724W. North Avenue.

Kingdom Baptist Church Food Pantry, 301N. Central Avenue.

Crusader Church Food Distribution, 7859S. Ashland Avenue.

Humboldt Park, 1301N.Humboldt drive

NOBLE Hansberry College Prep, 8748 S Aberdeen St.

Rainbow Beach, 2873 E. 75th St. To sign up for appointments elsewhere in Chicago, visit the following website: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. The city provides home vaccinations for residents over the age of 65, as well as persons with disabilities and those with underlying health conditions. For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

