Epidemiologists at Stanford University state that herd immunity is elusive and vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19.News center





However, COVID-19 is not measles. Unlike measles, not all cases of COVID-19 are symptomatic, so it is not possible to isolate all sick people. The COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective and it is unclear how long it will provide protection. There are many variants of the virus. The virus can infect animals. “It took measles to manage forty years. With COVID, it can take a lot of time to control,” Parsonnet said. “Another important thing to remember is that herd immunity isn’t the moment when you suddenly get rid of your illness and don’t have to worry,” said Personet. “Once the infection is delayed, it must be maintained primarily through vaccination.” The need for immunological maintenance is due to new “susceptibility” in the population, or to individuals who are not immune to a particular disease. And with regard to COVID-19, there are many susceptibility to newborns and immunosuppressed individuals. “We are not living in isolation and it is very difficult to obtain herd immunity in such an interconnected world,” said Personet. It is true that susceptible people infected with COVID-19 have innate immunity, but they are not sufficient to protect the herd. Personnet uses measles to explain her claim. The disease occurred in the Americas in the 1500s, but even hundreds of years later, the US population did not develop natural herd immunity, probably because of the natural susceptibility of newborns. Since 1963, when the measles vaccine was developed, the United States has begun to see large-scale immunity. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, according to Personet, the mutant may evade innate or vaccine-derived immunity, and innate immunity does not appear to be very strong, so further caution is needed. .. Stop planning herd immunity Personnet is also concerned that vaccine hesitation remains high in the United States. Her latest calculations use an equation to estimate the efficacy of infectious COVID-19 and available vaccines, and about 90% of the United States needs complete vaccination to reach herd immunity. Is shown. There are other challenges as well. “What if the vaccine’s immunity begins to weaken? What if you need booster shots of different variants?” She said. She said that each time a booster shot is needed, the number of people appearing to receive the booster shot is likely to decrease. So what do we do? “The best way to deal with this is to vaccinate those who are most likely to get the virus: young adults, people with high contact, and people who live with many other people in the household. “Personnet said. People who are reluctant to get vaccinated or who have difficulty getting vaccinated, such as immigrants who are experiencing language barriers, are most likely to get the virus. Vaccination campaigns should focus on those groups, Personet said. “If you want to tackle this in a realistic way, you shouldn’t focus on herd immunity. You should vaccinate as many people as possible, especially those who have the greatest impact on population levels,” Personalet said. Mr. says. “That is the biggest impact on significantly reducing the incidence of COVID-19.”

