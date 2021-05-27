India’s Covid-19 crisis makes the country sad

“By noon 20 people were cremated. Before we finished them we had 10 more. By the afternoon we had 10 more,” said Malhotra, the capital (23). Years old) said. I talked about the April and May weeks. “We have seen such horror.”

Each body had a story of life and death. A man died in a hospital parking lot and spent the night waiting for a bed to become available. Their bodies were collected by volunteers from homes and morgues because others were parents and the children lived abroad and could not return. According to Malhotra, the coronavirus struck the house, mourning the deaths of two, sometimes three, and even four members of the family.

The Covid-19 surge is a national tragedy and one of the worst in India’s 74-year history as an independent nation. More than 140,000 people have died since mid-April. The virus overwhelmed the medical system And left millions of people vulnerable. New incidents have occurred every day since early May, but Indian journalists digging into the records and crossing the hinterland reveal many times more evidence of death than government figures indicate. To do.

Not only did the death toll increase, but the image of panic and despair became a symbol of the pandemic.

The corpses found on the banks of the Ganges were swollen and rotten, some wrapped in plastic covers and some not, as the crematorium ran out of space and the family ran out of money.Doctor aired in tears Plea of ​​oxygen, Warn the hospital 1-2 hours before the patient has 30 minutes left or the patient begins to die. A torrent of social media posts from hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and families looking for medicine forced them to rely on private saviors and black markets to prevent death.

“The closest we are to living now is actually 1918,” said Chinmay Tumbe about the flu epidemic that hit the world about a century ago and affected India. .. I recorded it in my book. The era of pandemics. “Not only is the fact that so many people have died and so many have lost their loved ones … but also the double shock of financial damage.”

In 1918, Tumbe stated that it was the second wave of the disease that suffered the most catastrophic damage, as it is today. Although the size of the pandemic over the centuries varies widely (estimated death toll from the influenza pandemic in India ranges from 6 to 20 million), he says the reaction between the two is unmistakable. I did. Hooray.

“Looking at 1918 or now, many claim to be infected, but not many need to die,” he said. In the early 20th century, undernourished and ill, it was a mismanagement of food grain supply by British colonial rulers in India that exacerbated the crisis more than necessary.

Many Indians want the Covid-19 crisis to spur a messy review of the country’s health system.

Dr. Shah Alam Khan, an orthopedic surgeon at the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi, said: There is no oxygen. Such death resulted in another kind of atrocities. “

Shaoib Abdul Hameed saw Covid-19 attack his family in the Indian city of Bangalore from his home in Melbourne, Australia. His parents, grandmother, two aunts, and uncle all got sick last month. Australian regulations prohibit citizens from leaving the country without approval, so taking their parents to the hospital, their sister and 35-year-old Hamed, who live in Melbourne, will travel to India with Australian authorities. I applied for permission. They were rejected.

Hamed tried to monitor his parents’ condition, but it was difficult to get information from an overkill doctor. Hamed learned that his father was not receiving the necessary treatment because his cousin himself was intervened by a doctor and the hospital’s intensive care unit was full. They moved their father to another hospital, but they had already lost valuable time.

On May 4, Hamed’s maternal grandmother died. Three days later, his 62-year-old father died. Hamed was watching on his phone via WhatsApp video call while his uncle was burying him. “During his last trip, I couldn’t even go there with him. I don’t think I’ll be emotionless for the rest of my life,” Hamed said.

Hamed said he was having a hard time picking up the pieces. His mother, who survived the battle with Covid-19, must deal with the loss of her husband and mother alone. Hamed is now wondering why he left India.

“The most traumatic part was seeing my mother from here,” he said. “I can’t hug her and I can’t comfort her.”

Soham Chatterjee was in India but said he also felt helpless. On May 12, a few days after her mother was admitted to Kolkata Hospital on Covid-19, doctors said she didn’t have much time. Mother and son were very close. Sanga Mitra Chatterjee has taught her son to sing since he was four years old. In a video call arranged by hospital staff, Chatterjee, who was infected with Covid-19 himself, sang to his unconscious mother. A 1970s Hindi song, the two performed together many times at a family dinner.

“I had to sing to her again at the end,” said Chatterjee, a 24-year-old writer at an information technology company.

His mother, 48, died the next day. Impressed by his musical compliments, the doctor tweeted about the episode and called out to a sad country. Chatterjee says he has received a lot of messages from people all over the country who share the story of their loss. “They are messages from the bereaved family,” he said.

