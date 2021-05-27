5 Ways to Protect Yourself from Pandemic PTSD







James Gordon, founder and secretary general of the Center for Psychosomatic Medicine in Washington, DC, states that we are all at risk for such psychological problems. Trauma Transformation: The Road to Hope and Healing.. “Everyone on our planet is traumatized by this pandemic. Every day around the world, we understand that thousands of people die of previously undead illnesses,” he said. He added that flipping your life and facing uncertainty about the future is an additional pain that can lead to more serious reactions. You might expect. However, simply having a negative experience does not automatically have a negative psychological effect.Some people Innate resilience to stressful eventsCynthia Stonington, a psychiatrist at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, states that the concept known as post-traumatic growth is actually thriving. In addition, the traumatic experience requires not only an event that activates the stress response in an extremely long-term manner, but also two other factors that can vary widely among people: ours for that event. Unique perception and subsequent impact. Problems can occur if the response to overcome dangerous moments is not turned off. For example, if you need to escape from wild animals, your heart rate will rise, your muscles will become tense, and you will become more conscious. It’s all a useful reaction, says Gordon. But when the threat continues, or when we recognize that it will continue, these same symptoms become chronic and devastating. How a pandemic creates long-term stress Other epidemics have revealed how widespread this can be.The last time a researcher asked a Hong Kong resident SARS outbreakAccording to a study of emerging infectious diseases, it struck Asian countries particularly violently in 2003, killing nearly 800 people, but 16% of respondents reported at least one symptomatology of PTSD. A nationally representative survey by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard Medical School showed signs of imminent problems in the United States in the first few months of COVID-19. 90% of participants There was at least one symptom of emotional distress.

