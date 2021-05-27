Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 891 cases and 42 deaths





Chicago (WLS)-Illinois public health officials reported 891 new confirmed possible cases of COVID-19 and 42 associated deaths on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,379,279 COVID cases, including 22,718 deaths in the state. Within the last 24 hours, the laboratory reports that it has tested 67,705 samples, for a total of 24,434,225 samples, since the pandemic began. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from May 20th to May 26th is 2.5%. Related: Moderna says the vaccine is very effective for teens and will seek FDA approval in June. As of Wednesday night, 1,316 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. As of Wednesday night, a total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 67,485. There were 63,717 doses reported to have been given in Illinois on Wednesday. Officials said 66% of Illinois adults were vaccinated at least once and 49% were fully vaccinated. Navigating anxiety while returning to activities prior to COVID-19 The fatalities reported on Thursday are:

-Cook County: 1 woman in 40s, 1 man in 40s, 1 woman in 50s, 3 men in 50s, 1 woman in 60s, 1 man in 60s, 1 woman 70’s, 3 men in 70’s, 1 woman in 80’s, 1 man in 80’s, 2 men in 90’s

-DeWitt County: 1 man in his 50s -DuPage County: 1 man over 100

-Henry County: One man from the 70’s

-Jefferson County: One Woman in the 70’s

-Kane County: 1 man in the 80’s, 1 woman in the 90’s

-Kankakee County: One woman in the 80’s

-Knox County: 1 man in the 80’s

-Lake County: 1 woman in her 70s and 2 men in her 80s

-LaSalle County: One woman in the 70’s

-McHenry County: 1 man in his 50s, 1 woman over 100 years old -Mercer County: One woman from the 70’s

-Montgomery County: 1 woman in her 60s

-Randolph County: 1 woman in her 40s, 1 woman in her 50s

-Richland County: 1 man in his 50s

-Tazewell County: 1 man in his 50s

-Vermilion County: 1 woman in her 60s

-Will County: 1 man in his 60s, 1 man in his 80s

-Winnebago County: 1 man in his 30s, 1 woman in his 60s

-Woodford County: One Woman in the 90’s

