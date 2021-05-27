The outlook for Wisconsin COVID-19 is good, but the threat isn’t over, officials say | Local News

















For Memorial Day weekend, Wisconsin has fewer daily COVID-19 cases and deaths than a year ago, and nearly half of the inhabitants are at least partially vaccinated against coronavirus. , Some other inhabitants have been spared from previous infections. However, in the majority of counties, disease activity remains high, the rate of positive tests is higher than desired, and so-called “herd immunity” has not been achieved. “In many ways, we’ve been in the best places for a long time,” said Dr. Ryan Westergard, Chief Medical Officer of the State Department, on Thursday. But “our numbers aren’t where we want,” Westerguard said. “If there is a large indoor rally of unvaccinated people … there can be regional outbreaks and regional outbreaks.” Reported state 282 New COVID-19 Case ThursdayThe average daily average was 285, a decrease from the daily average of 433 a year ago, from the peak of 6,511 on November 17.

Traci De Salvo, director of the state health department’s infectious disease department, reported three new deaths from the coronavirus, with a total of 37 out of 7,040 people after a deadly “data cleaning effort” as early as November. He said he added death. The average daily death toll is two, down from eight a year ago and peaking at 57 on December 6.

