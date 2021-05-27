Health
Your second vaccination is the key to fighting the COVID-19 mutant
- New studies show how important it is to obtain both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A new study showed that vaccine efficacy increased from 33% to 60-88% after the second dose, depending on the variant and vaccine type.
- Experts say these findings are encouraging and that as many people as possible need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.
Most of us are now very familiar with the new cards issued after receiving the first two dose regimens of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The type and date of the vaccine received is recorded. It usually reminds you when you need to get an important second dose.Yes, a single dose of Johnson & Johnson is possible Majority Of the vaccines given in the United States, there are two dose regimens.
Recently
However, recently Research (Not peer-reviewed yet), Public Health Services (PHE) The second dose not only protects you from SARS-CoV-2 infection, but also provides strong protection against coronavirus strains such as the one first detected in India (B.1.617.2).
“We expect the vaccine to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death,” he said. Dr. Mary Ramsey, PHE vaccination officer, statement.. “Therefore, it is essential to obtain both doses for maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.”
The PHE study included over 1,000 people who analyzed data from all age groups and several ethnic groups from April 5 and confirmed that they were infected with this mutant using genomic sequencing. It was.
Importantly, both vaccines are only about 33% effective against symptomatic diseases from B1.617.2, More general variant First detected after a single dose in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7).
However, after two doses, researchers found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against the symptomatic disease of the B.1.617.2 variant and 93% effective against the B.1.1.7 variant. Did. These percentages were recorded 2 weeks after the second dose.
They also found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against the symptomatic disease of the B.1.617.2 mutant and 66% effective against the B.1.1.7 mutant. Did.
The authors of the study found that the ineffectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine after two doses when compared to Pfizer may be due primarily to the elderly, a group that tends to have a weak immune response. Said there is.
“There are many new data suggesting that the first dose provides some protection, but it is imperative to obtain both doses.” Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman and CEO of OVID Therapeutics, and Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), told Healthline. “The data clearly show that the regimen provides over 90% protection against COVID-19.”
According to Levin, the first variants detected in India have three subtypes, each with a slightly different genetic makeup.
- B.1.617.1 (“Original” B.1.617)
- B.1.617.2
- B.1.617.3
“For example, the B.1.617.2 variant has mutations called 452R and 478K, both of which are associated with increased transmission,” Levin said. “None of the B.1.617 variant subtypes is mutated and is associated with increased disease severity.”
Levin is an advisory board of the British Government, Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, May 12, said that there is a “realistic possibility” that B.1.617.2 is 50% more infectious than B.1.1.7, according to available data.
“The data seem to show that the current vaccine is effective against these mutants,” Levin confirmed.
by Dr. David HirschwerkAn infectious disease expert at Northwell Health in New York, the vaccines available continue to be “very effective” against new variants, but there is no guarantee that the vaccine will be less capable of fighting.
His solution to this problem is simple.
“The best way to reduce that possibility is to limit the ongoing viral replication around the world,” he said. “We need to increase the number of people vaccinated everywhere.”
Hirschwerk emphasized that it is also important for young people to be vaccinated.
For this reason, young people who have not been vaccinated are at increased risk of being infected with the virus.
A new study in the UK shows how important it is to get both double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. After full vaccination, it was found to be strongly protected from infection with SARS-CoV-2 and its currently circulating variants. ..
Experts say these findings are encouraging and that as many people as possible need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.
They also say that it is important for all age groups to be vaccinated. This is especially true for young people. They are much more mobile within the community and are at higher risk of viral infection.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]