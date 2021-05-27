Your second vaccination is the key to fighting the COVID-19 mutant

Share on Pinterest Most COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States include a double vaccination. NoamGalai / Getty Images New studies show how important it is to obtain both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new study showed that vaccine efficacy increased from 33% to 60-88% after the second dose, depending on the variant and vaccine type.

Experts say these findings are encouraging and that as many people as possible need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus. Most of us are now very familiar with the new cards issued after receiving the first two dose regimens of the COVID-19 vaccine. The type and date of the vaccine received is recorded. It usually reminds you when you need to get an important second dose.Yes, a single dose of Johnson & Johnson is possible Majority Of the vaccines given in the United States, there are two dose regimens. Recently the study We have confirmed that a single vaccination with a double dose vaccine causes only a “relatively weak immune response” to the new coronavirus. However, recently Research (Not peer-reviewed yet), Public Health Services (PHE) The second dose not only protects you from SARS-CoV-2 infection, but also provides strong protection against coronavirus strains such as the one first detected in India (B.1.617.2). “We expect the vaccine to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death,” he said. Dr. Mary Ramsey, PHE vaccination officer, statement.. “Therefore, it is essential to obtain both doses for maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.”

The PHE study included over 1,000 people who analyzed data from all age groups and several ethnic groups from April 5 and confirmed that they were infected with this mutant using genomic sequencing. It was. Importantly, both vaccines are only about 33% effective against symptomatic diseases from B1.617.2, More general variant First detected after a single dose in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7). However, after two doses, researchers found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against the symptomatic disease of the B.1.617.2 variant and 93% effective against the B.1.1.7 variant. Did. These percentages were recorded 2 weeks after the second dose. They also found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against the symptomatic disease of the B.1.617.2 mutant and 66% effective against the B.1.1.7 mutant. Did. The authors of the study found that the ineffectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine after two doses when compared to Pfizer may be due primarily to the elderly, a group that tends to have a weak immune response. Said there is. “There are many new data suggesting that the first dose provides some protection, but it is imperative to obtain both doses.” Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman and CEO of OVID Therapeutics, and Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), told Healthline. “The data clearly show that the regimen provides over 90% protection against COVID-19.”

According to Levin, the first variants detected in India have three subtypes, each with a slightly different genetic makeup. B.1.617.1 (“Original” B.1.617)

B.1.617.2

B.1.617.3 “For example, the B.1.617.2 variant has mutations called 452R and 478K, both of which are associated with increased transmission,” Levin said. “None of the B.1.617 variant subtypes is mutated and is associated with increased disease severity.” Levin is an advisory board of the British Government, Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, May 12, said that there is a “realistic possibility” that B.1.617.2 is 50% more infectious than B.1.1.7, according to available data. “The data seem to show that the current vaccine is effective against these mutants,” Levin confirmed.

by Dr. David HirschwerkAn infectious disease expert at Northwell Health in New York, the vaccines available continue to be “very effective” against new variants, but there is no guarantee that the vaccine will be less capable of fighting. His solution to this problem is simple. “The best way to reduce that possibility is to limit the ongoing viral replication around the world,” he said. “We need to increase the number of people vaccinated everywhere.” Hirschwerk emphasized that it is also important for young people to be vaccinated. For this reason, young people who have not been vaccinated are at increased risk of being infected with the virus.