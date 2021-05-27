A London man in his twenties dies of COVID-19 due to 49 new cases in the area





Recent development: What is the latest status in the London area? According to health officials, a 24-year-old man died after being infected with COVID-19, making him one of the youngest infected in the area. “This is an absolute tragedy,” Mayor Ed Holder said Thursday. “The worst scenarios of these types occur less frequently than were seen between the first and second waves, but even in young people, especially in these more contagious variants, COVID- It calmly reminds us that we remain vulnerable to 19. “ Dr. Chris McKee, a health officer in the area, said the investigation was underway, although there was no information on the underlying health condition. McKee said there was no doubt that COVID-19 was the cause of death. “This 24-year-old child was not vaccinated. This also reminds young people that they need to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and everyone in the community. “ Throughout the ongoing pandemic, there were 218 COVID-related deaths. Meanwhile, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 with 56 recovery. There are currently 432 active cases in the region, as shown by MLHU data. The London Health Sciences Center said it is treating 36 patients with COVID-19, 11 of whom are receiving critical care. The number of patients from outside the health community continues to decline, with less than 5 patients receiving acute care and less than 5 patients in the ICU. According to the hospital network, less than five staff members have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined. On Thursday, Western University announced that students wishing to live in September would need to be vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination before arriving in London. Vaccine obligations approved by MLHU also apply to students attending affiliated universities, Brescia, Huron and Kings. COVID-19 inside and outside the region Southwestern Public Health posted 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are 74 active cases in the area, including 23 in Woodstock and 12 in St. Thomas. Huron Perth Public Health reported four more cases in the region, with only 36 active cases. Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,135 new infections on Thursday, killing an additional 19 people. On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford issued an open letter to health professionals, children’s hospitals, and health organizations on how the state would reopen school by the end of next month’s school year. Ford is giving him the answer to the recipient of the letter until 5 pm on Friday.

