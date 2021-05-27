Privacy Watchdog warns of vaccine passport risk when NL glimpses life after a pandemic

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador learned on Wednesday that the state could see 75 percent of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

However, when the first hopeful glance of post-pandemic life emerged, the Privacy Watchdog was vaccinated and those who could or chose not to roll up their sleeves due to a blow. I am wondering how society handles the gap between us.

Residents of St. John’s, approached by CBC News on Thursday, had mixed feelings about the possibility of flushing so-called vaccine passports to access everyday spaces and services.

Some felt that such requirements exceeded the right to privacy, while others welcomed the idea as a way to free public spaces from viruses and move them more easily.

State privacy commissioner Michael Harvey said vaccine passports can be “any kind”, from paper documents to electronic apps.

“It may enter the country. It may move around the country. It may even do certain things in the state, such as going to the movies.”

NL authorities have not yet presented plans for a passport system, but a national conversation on vaccination proof has been established and federal authorities will carry out some verification for those under the needle. We are taking the first interim measures.

“When people start traveling again, it makes sense to work with partners around the world for some vaccination evidence,” Trudeau told reporters in early May.

Federal Health Minister Patty Haidu also told CBC News earlier this month that the Government of Canada was discussing with G7 allies the design of a document that would allow Canadians to travel abroad again.

Solid proof of safety is essential: Harvey

However, privacy commissioners in various states have warned about how such passports affect citizens’ freedom.

Harvey says his office does not take a position on whether vaccine passports are in the best interests of Canadians. However, he said that state privacy commissioners still have a role to play by setting guidelines on how to implement them.

“There is a law about this kind of thing,” Harvey said, stipulating what kind of personal information government agencies and businesses can request.

“There may be good reasons why a person may not be vaccinated. Asking them to reveal that information … may not be what they want to do.”

Michael Harvey, Information and Privacy Commissioner for Newfoundland and Labrador, said vaccine passports are legal and need to be justified by the need for public security. (Peter Cowan / CBC)

He said that if a passport is a “some degree of infringement” of civil liberties, the government needs to show that it is needed, such as showing that it helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19. It was.

Bradley Moss, Citizen’s Representative for Newfoundland and Labrador, said some documents would come out at the federal level for international travel as other countries demand proof of vaccination status. Stated.

In theory, the proof could also be implemented locally, affecting everything from tight job interviews to driver testing. It can have a wide range of effects on unvaccinated people.

Moss states that some people may have good reason not to be fired for medical, religious, or other reasons and should be treated differently just because they cannot get a passport. I don’t think so.

“I encourage civil servants not to treat them like second-class citizens because they don’t know why they haven’t received the vaccine certificate,” he said.

He is also worried about the life of the passport program.

“If we are clearly out of the forest and they are no longer needed … they must continually monitor the status of the program to make sure it is still relevant. Probably. “

