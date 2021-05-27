May 27 COVID-19 Update: 6 deaths, 679,274 vaccinations, 118 new cases, 216 recovery

Reported vaccine

An additional 9,427 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 679,274.

The 9,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 75; Northwest, 683; North Central, 373; Northeast, 598; Saskatoon, 1,961; Central West, 358; Central East, 1,155; Regina, 2,086; Southwest, 195; South Central , 687; and Southeast, 719. 194 doses were given with the living area reserved.

76% of people over the age of 40 receive the first dose. 70% of people over the age of 30 receive their first dose. 64% of people over the age of 18 receive the first dose.

Status of population vaccination as of May 26, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose Complete vaccination 80 years and over 51,307 45,983 (90%) 21,602 (42%) 70-79 years old 79,818 70,454 (88%) 7,334 (9%) 60-69 years old 138,471 114,639 (83%) 6,942 (5%) 50-59 years old 147,466 104,929 (71%) 8,090 (5%) 40-49 years old 151,896 97,020 (64%) 6,889 (5%) 30-39 years old 183,246 94,190 (51%) 6,795 (4%) 18-29 years old 189,909 74,322 (39%) 4,863 (3%) 12-17 years old 90,987 15,076 (17%) 80 (0%)

Details of all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

Those who have been vaccinated before March 1st can make a second vaccination reservation.

A second vaccination is given to those over 80 years old or those who received the first dose before March 1. Certificates of qualification will be mailed to those who have been diagnosed or treated for cancer and who have had a solid organ transplant. They have priority access to the second dose.

Eligibility to book a second dose is based on the age or date of the first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria are eligible for a second dose. The following table is a preliminary guideline. Vaccine availability may change the timeline:

Eligibility for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Eligibility change date Target age Or Eligible based on date

1st time (or earlier) May 24 80 Or March 1st May 31 70 Or March 15 June 7 65 Or March 22 June 14 55 Or April 7 June 21 45 Or April 15 June 28 Eligibility begins only on the date of the first dose May 1st July 5th May 15 July 12 May 30 July 19 June 14 July 26 June 28

Second dose of AstraZeneca

At this time, astraZeneca is only available for the second dose of patients who received astraZeneca at the first dose and were treated with OR cancer, solid organ transplants, or rituximab and ocrelizumab over the age of 85. I will. These individuals will be contacted for booking. Guidance on a second dose of AstraZeneca to the general population will be provided prior to the recommended 12-week dosing interval starting in the second week of June.

Reservations for the second vaccination can be booked online from the Saskatchewan Department of Health. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

A map of participating pharmacies throughout the state is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. This online tool includes a link to the pharmacy booking website and provides details on the vaccine brands offered at each location.

For the addresses and opening hours of drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics, see. www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination. If you do not know the date of the first dose, or if you misplace the wallet card provided during the first dose, 1-833-SaskVax will provide that date or you can check your vaccination history in your MySaskHealthRecord account.

There may be clinic options outside your community, and residents are encouraged to consider those alternative locations for vaccination. When traveling to another community for booking, avoid additional stops if possible. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

When booking a second dose, the clinic or pharmacy will verify the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure that you receive the second dose within the recommended time frame. The types of vaccines available at each location will be advertised to ensure that the same vaccine brand is received on the second vaccination.

At this time, public health plans to offer a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of the first dose. A national review of the safety and efficacy of changing the second dose brand is underway, and the state policy on maintaining the same brand on the second dose has been updated following this review. There is a possibility that

For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking..

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on May 27, bringing the state to a total of 46,163 cases. Forty-four cases tested outside the state have been added to the following zones: Far Northwest, 1; North Central, 1; Northeast, 1; Northwest, 2; Southeast, 3; and Regina, 14; 17 proceedings withhold residential information.

Six new deaths have been reported today. In the Saskatoon zone, one died in the 60-69 age group, two in the 70-79 age group, and two in the 80+ age group. One death was also reported in the northwestern group of 70-79 years.

The new case is in the next zone. Far Northeast, 3; Northwest, 8; North Central, 19; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 33; Central East, 6; Regina, 23; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 14. 6 new cases provide residence information It is on hold. Three previously reported cases of residence information pending have been added to the northwest 1. Saskatoon, 1; and southeast, 1 zone.

A total of 44,247 collections and 1,382 cases are considered active.

There are 127 people in the hospital. 100 people are inpatient: Northwest, 7; North Central, 5; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 40; Central East, 4; Regina, 36; Southwest, 2; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 2 . 27 people are in the intensive care room: northwest, 2. North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 9; Central East, 1; Southwest, 1; and Regina, 9.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 137 (11.2 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 2,583 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 25, 2021.

To date, 851,638 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 25, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 716,165 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 904,411.

As of May 26, screening in Saskatchewan identified 10,367 strains of concern and reported in the following zones: Far Northeast, 37; Northwest, 581; North Central, 413; Northeast, 56; Saskatoon, 1,595; Central West, 109; Central East, 568; Regina, 4,590; Southwest, 354; South Central, 721; and Southeast, 1,045 .. There are 62 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are no new strain results reported today. Of the 5,711 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 5,528 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 144 are P.1 (Brazil), 29 are B.1.617 (India), 10 Is B.1.351 (SA). ).

Mutants of concern that have been identified may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of the case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Total number of health care workers, breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, and current number of variants of concern identified Detailed statistics on http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Reopening Saskatchewan-Child and Youth Camps (Overnight Camps)

Parents can start planning for their children to attend summer camps this year. Night camps will be able to resume operations as part of Step 2 of the Saskatchewan Resumption Roadmap.

Step 2 will come into effect on June 20, after 70% of people over the age of 30 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last weekend and reached the milestone of three weeks from the start of Step 1.

Learn more about the COVID-19 guidelines for child and youth camps. https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open- saskatchewan-plan / Guidelines / child-and-youth-day-camp-guidelines..

Weekly report of adolescent examinations and cases

Trends in COVID-19 cases in school-age children are being monitored. Below is a weekly report of cases and test counts for children aged 0-19 years, including data by age and positive rate. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan..

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..