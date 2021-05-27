COVID-19 vaccination does not exacerbate the symptoms of “long-distance transporters”







Arnold and colleagues have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Patients in a small series of cases with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, according to the researchers, did not experience poor quality of life or worsening symptoms after a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Immunological basis [prolonged symptoms after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection] is Unknown, uncertainties exist Whether vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 may exacerbate related symptoms. ” David T. Arnold, MBChB, Bachelor of Science, A postdoctoral fellow at the National Institute of Health at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, and colleagues wrote: Annual report of internal medicine.. “Case reports suggest both potential benefits after vaccination and exacerbation of symptoms, and uncertainty has led to vaccine hesitation among some affected individuals.” Data obtained from: Arnold DT, et al. Intern Med.. 2021; doi: 10.7326 / M21-1976.

Arnold et al. Positively enrolled 163 patients in a single-center observational study. The researchers conducted a Short Form-36 Health Survey and a Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale, and conducted a standardized review of the patient’s ongoing symptoms every 12 weeks. The researchers then identified patients who were symptomatic at 8 months and were vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and followed up with these patients at a median 1 month post-vaccination. Did. As of 8 months, the participants said Persistent symptomatological burden.. Of the 159 symptoms reported by participants, the most common were fatigue (75%), shortness of breath (61%), and insomnia (53%). Of the 44 participants who received a single vaccination, 82% (median age, 64 years, 58% men, 86% Caucasians) reported at least one persistent symptom. One month after vaccination, 23.2% of symptoms improved, 5.6% worsened, and 71.1% remained unchanged. Researchers write that there was no statistically significant difference in quality of life measurements before and after vaccination. Researchers pointed out that small sample size was a limitation, but “these observations show long-term symptoms after receiving messenger RNA or adenoviral vectors after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. It may reassure the increase in the number of people who experience the virus. The vaccine is not associated with poor quality of life or worsening of symptoms. “

