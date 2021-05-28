COVID rates fall further as vaccinations increase in King County

The Seattle-King County COVID-19 outlook looks almost as bright as the weather expected this weekend as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and more people reach full vaccination status. .. Dr. Jeff Duchin hosted a weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday, starting with a customary metaphor summarizing the improvement in the situation.

“Today’s COVID-19 forecast looks good for most of us on holiday weekends. There is plenty of sunlight, but in some areas rain potential continues,” he says. I did. “In the last seven days, public health has reported 155 new cases per day, a 64% decrease from the recent peak of 432 per day in late April. Currently, COVID- It has reached 19 levels of infection, before the start of the recent fourth wave, and about twice as much as September 2020, before the big autumn and winter peaks. “

Current infection rates remain in the “substantial” category, as classified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but strong vaccination despite the prevalence of several infectious variants. Efforts have helped reduce the number of new infections. Hospitalization rates have been cut in half from their latest peak and currently average 10 people a day in King County.

New infections remain the highest among young people, according to Duchin, but totals are declining in all age groups. The welcome improvement is primarily due to rising vaccination rates among young and middle-aged people. As of Thursday, more than 63% of residents over the age of 16 were classified as fully vaccinated, up from 57% last week. Nearly 75 percent of the same group take at least one dose.

Weekly growth shows a promising probability that the county will soon reach the 70% mark. This is believed to provide strong protection against further outbreaks and allow the county to revoke its indoor mask obligations.

“Thanks to the vaccinations, we are now in a much better place towards the summer, as we wanted,” Duchin said. “We are optimistic that the burden of COVID-19 will continue to decline over the next few months as vaccination increases.”

The breakdown of this week’s vaccinations for the young group is as follows:

12-19 years: 20% fully vaccinated (up from 16%)

20-29 years: 48% are fully vaccinated (up from 42%)

30-39 years: 56% are fully vaccinated (up from 50%)

Check out the latest vaccination statistics on the county’s new and improved dashboard..

Although vaccination rates are particularly high in King County, Duchin said a significant group of eligible residents have not been vaccinated and geographical disparities remain. The virus is much easier to catch for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as more and more infectious strains are becoming more prevalent.

“At this point, our outbreak is felt primarily by unvaccinated people,” Duchin said. “Approximately 500,000 people over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated, and 97% of current cases are unvaccinated. That is, if unvaccinated, the risk of COVID-19 is actually the last time. It’s higher than the anniversary. “

To provide more opportunities for those who still need shots, many cities and counties have changed their approach, prioritizing mobile teams and pop-up clinics over static sites, where people live, work and gather. Brings a direct dose to the clinic.In Seattle, the city has it Close all but one In June of its mass vaccination center, while continuing its mobile vaccination strategy until summer. Duchin said at least one large site would remain open in each region of the county, including Seattle facilities and Kent and Auburn clinics.

Vaccine providers continue to strive to reach everyone who wants a dose, and infection rates need to be further reduced, but Duchin advised everyone to continue fighting for a little longer.

“Our COVID-19 outbreak is heading in the right direction, and has been vaccinated for the past year and a half to take us to today’s location, at all great sacrifices. Thank you to everyone who has done it, “he said. “Clearly, vaccination is the most important way for us to keep moving towards a healthy life and a healthy economy. Our disease incidence is still quite high and qualified. Not everyone is vaccinated, but we continue to be heavily dependent on each other and may not respond to the vaccine due to weakened immunity due to illness, treatment, or medication. Community protection, including very vulnerable people. “