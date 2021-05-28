COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection over the years: Research-Consumer Health News





Thursday, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection for people previously exposed to the virus for at least a year, and in some cases for life, two new studies Suggests. Both studies examined people who were exposed to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) about a year ago. New York Times report.According to a study published in the journal, cells that remember the virus can survive in the bone marrow and produce antibodies whenever needed. Nature.. Other studies posted online on the biological research site BioRxiv have shown that these Memory B cells continue to mature and strengthen for at least 12 months after being first infected with the coronavirus. Taken together, the findings suggest that most people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection and were later vaccinated do not need booster shots. Times Said. However, people who have never been vaccinated may need booster shots, as do some who have been infected but have not shown a strong immune response to the virus. “These papers are consistent with increasing literature suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination-induced immunity appear to be long-lived,” said an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Scott Hensley said.He said he was not involved in the study Times.. Immunologists Michel Nussenzweig, MD, Ph.D. According to the report, memory B cells generated in response to a coronavirus infection and boosted by the vaccine are so powerful that even mutants of the virus can be repelled, eliminating the need for boosters. He led one of his studies at Rockefeller University in New York City. “People who are infected and vaccinated continue to evolve their antibodies, so they have a really great response, a great set of antibodies,” said Nussenzweig. Times.. “I expect them to last for a long time.” New York Times paper Summary / Full Text- Nature (Subscription or payment may be required) Summary / Full-BioRxiv (subscription or payment may be required)

