Covid-19: Doctor stuck in Melbourne waiting for 120 patients to go home

As Melbourne Withstand 7 days of Covid-19 blockade, Non-quarantine flights from the city have been suspended for an additional 7 days. Britney de Guara says Kiwi stuck in Melbourne can’t go home.

Stuck in Melbourne while State’s Fourth Covid-19 Blockade, Dr. Peter is thinking of his patient.

“We will meet about 120 patients next week,” he said.

Talk to thing The GP at Te Awamutu in Melbourne said it could be difficult for the patient to meet a new doctor, but he was confident in the colleagues who covered him.

The tribe traveled to Australia last week to meet a family in Queensland and spend time with their son Nathan tribe in Melbourne. He was scheduled to return to New Zealand on Sunday, but rebooked the flight on June 7, three days after the unquarantine flight suspension ended.

Supply Dr. Peter and his son Nathan, two years before surgery for intestinal cancer.

Additional requirements have not yet been confirmed, but Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Thursday that he was considering introducing pre-departure testing as a precautionary measure after flights from Victoria resumed. It was. The tribe considered the additional requirement to be “fair” and “good choice.”

An Australian tribe who has lived in New Zealand for over a decade has been vaccinated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine before leaving for Australia. He said the slow progress in programmed Victoria vaccination seemed to worry much of the state.

“I hope New Zealanders read about the outbreak of Melbourne Covid and understand that it can easily happen there.”

On Thursday, there were 26 active cases related to the latest outbreak in Melbourne. 121 exposure sites Identified throughout the state.The case was found to be infected with a highly contagious one B.1.617.1 First confirmed virus variant in India..

The tribes staying between their sons and brothers are concerned about the situation in the big parts of Melbourne, especially as football games and nightclubs, which are often superspreading events, were on the list of exposed sites. Said.

“There may be more [cases] Unfortunately, I got it in Melbourne and Victoria and spread it to unvaccinated people. “

The tribe was pleased to be able to spend more time with his son, who was diagnosed with intestinal cancer a few years ago, while the suspension of travel without quarantine disrupted his work schedule. He hasn’t seen Nathan since January last year.

“”[It’s] It’s good to see him doing well in the fight against cancer … you can only get a lot of ideas over the phone. “

The tribe said this experience would not stop him from traveling across the ditch in the future.

“The family comes first,” he said.

In a grand plan of things, the tribes have nothing to complain about the travel turmoil that has affected many, but compared to the Covid-related problems that most countries still endure. Said.