Vaccine patches use microneedles to relieve pain: shots

Even if what’s inside the needle can protect them from serious illnesses like COVID-19, it’s rare individuals who are really looking forward to being stabbed with a needle.

However, several teams around the world are working on ways to inject the vaccine painlessly. The secret is to make the needle smaller. Really small. It is so small that it does not interact with the nerve endings that signal pain.

Mark Plausnitz Director of Drug Design, Development and Delivery Center at Georgia Institute of Technology.He is working on what is called Microneedle patch To deliver the vaccine. So far, we have developed a patch vaccine for influenza and measles, but this technology can also be used for the COVID-19 vaccine.

You feel something When the microneedles are pressed against the skin. “Like if someone took the velcro and pressed it firmly against your skin,” says Plausnitz. “There is some kind of graininess. Some people describe it as some kind of tingling. So there is a sensation, but it is a sensation that people do not feel uncomfortable or distressed.”

According to Plausnitz, microneedle patches are a derivative of the computer chip industry. Chip makers have become really good at making small structures from silicon.

“They got smaller and smaller, and eventually on the micron scale, which is what we need to create microneedle patches,” says Prausnitz.

Your skin has turned out to be a pretty good place to deliver the vaccine. It is full of immune cells.The outermost part of the skin called Stratum corneum It consists of a layer of cells that is thinner than a piece of paper.

“Therefore, as a general rule, if you want to cross this barrier layer of skin into your body, you don’t need anything in millimeters, then centimeters, like a traditional hypodermic needle,” says Prausnitz. say. “Actually, we need something very short, tens of microns in length.”

These small needles are now often made of water-soluble materials, so they dissolve when they enter the skin and release everything they pack inside.

“Microneedle patch technology, its advantages, it’s just very easy to use,” he says. Nadine Rufael, Director of Hope Clinic at Emory University. “You can vaccinate yourself, and it won’t hurt.”

She is working with Prausnitz to develop the influenza vaccine provided by Microneedle.

“The other great thing is the fact that vaccines and microneedle patches are very stable, regardless of the outside temperature,” she says.

That makes it much easier to vaccinate remote areas.

Thanh D. NguyenAn assistant professor of engineering at the University of Connecticut, is developing ways to make vaccine delivery even easier. He created a patch that allows multiple vaccines to be administered at intervals of days or weeks with a single application. The secret is to implant the vaccine in needles that dissolve at various rates.

“Patients don’t have to remember the vaccination schedule,” says Nguyen. “You don’t have to get another patch to get the vaccine repeatedly.”

So why isn’t there a vaccine on the market offered by microneedle patches for all these promising applications?

Consumption in it, Program leader in medical devices and health technology of global health organizations the way In Seattle, the answer is clear. “What is needed is an industry effort as a specific product.”

Vaccines provided by microneedle patches are not on the market, but are available for non-medical applications. Cosmetic companies sell microneedle patches that promise to smooth the skin and remove wrinkles.

For vaccines and other medical uses, according to Zehrung, there are still questions about how well the patch works. Early studies are promising, but not definitive. Then there is the question of whether they can be manufactured on a large scale at a reasonable cost.

Zehrung has been playing the drums of microneedle patches for 15 years. This is primarily because we believe it will provide a better way to distribute vaccines globally. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new interest.

“I’m more optimistic than before,” says Zehrung. “We are approaching.”

If he is right, the world will be the beneficiary.