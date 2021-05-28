Health
Vaccine patches use microneedles to relieve pain: shots
Christopher Moore / Georgia Institute of Technology
Even if what’s inside the needle can protect them from serious illnesses like COVID-19, it’s rare individuals who are really looking forward to being stabbed with a needle.
However, several teams around the world are working on ways to inject the vaccine painlessly. The secret is to make the needle smaller. Really small. It is so small that it does not interact with the nerve endings that signal pain.
Mark Plausnitz Director of Drug Design, Development and Delivery Center at Georgia Institute of Technology.He is working on what is called Microneedle patch To deliver the vaccine. So far, we have developed a patch vaccine for influenza and measles, but this technology can also be used for the COVID-19 vaccine.
You feel something When the microneedles are pressed against the skin. “Like if someone took the velcro and pressed it firmly against your skin,” says Plausnitz. “There is some kind of graininess. Some people describe it as some kind of tingling. So there is a sensation, but it is a sensation that people do not feel uncomfortable or distressed.”
According to Plausnitz, microneedle patches are a derivative of the computer chip industry. Chip makers have become really good at making small structures from silicon.
“They got smaller and smaller, and eventually on the micron scale, which is what we need to create microneedle patches,” says Prausnitz.
Your skin has turned out to be a pretty good place to deliver the vaccine. It is full of immune cells.The outermost part of the skin called Stratum corneum It consists of a layer of cells that is thinner than a piece of paper.
“Therefore, as a general rule, if you want to cross this barrier layer of skin into your body, you don’t need anything in millimeters, then centimeters, like a traditional hypodermic needle,” says Prausnitz. say. “Actually, we need something very short, tens of microns in length.”
Nguyen Lab / University of Connecticut
These small needles are now often made of water-soluble materials, so they dissolve when they enter the skin and release everything they pack inside.
“Microneedle patch technology, its advantages, it’s just very easy to use,” he says. Nadine Rufael, Director of Hope Clinic at Emory University. “You can vaccinate yourself, and it won’t hurt.”
She is working with Prausnitz to develop the influenza vaccine provided by Microneedle.
“The other great thing is the fact that vaccines and microneedle patches are very stable, regardless of the outside temperature,” she says.
That makes it much easier to vaccinate remote areas.
Thanh D. NguyenAn assistant professor of engineering at the University of Connecticut, is developing ways to make vaccine delivery even easier. He created a patch that allows multiple vaccines to be administered at intervals of days or weeks with a single application. The secret is to implant the vaccine in needles that dissolve at various rates.
“Patients don’t have to remember the vaccination schedule,” says Nguyen. “You don’t have to get another patch to get the vaccine repeatedly.”
So why isn’t there a vaccine on the market offered by microneedle patches for all these promising applications?
Consumption in it, Program leader in medical devices and health technology of global health organizations the way In Seattle, the answer is clear. “What is needed is an industry effort as a specific product.”
Vaccines provided by microneedle patches are not on the market, but are available for non-medical applications. Cosmetic companies sell microneedle patches that promise to smooth the skin and remove wrinkles.
For vaccines and other medical uses, according to Zehrung, there are still questions about how well the patch works. Early studies are promising, but not definitive. Then there is the question of whether they can be manufactured on a large scale at a reasonable cost.
Zehrung has been playing the drums of microneedle patches for 15 years. This is primarily because we believe it will provide a better way to distribute vaccines globally. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new interest.
“I’m more optimistic than before,” says Zehrung. “We are approaching.”
If he is right, the world will be the beneficiary.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]