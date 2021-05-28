How to increase young people’s intake of COVID-19 vaccine and reduce vaccine hesitation

Ending the coronavirus pandemic is partially dependent on high doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the goal of reaching it. Herd immunity.. Recently in Canada Vaccine eligibility age is declining to include young adults and adolescents.. However, little research has been done to understand the willingness to vaccinate among this age group.

Our group from Pediatric Adversity and Resilience (CARe) Research Team Recently at the University of Manitoba Announced new research It aims to understand the intent of the COVID-19 vaccine in older adolescents and young adults, and the reasons for the expressed hesitation of the vaccine.

Participants included 664 young people aged 16-21 from Manitoba. We also investigated how socio-demographic factors, existing health problems, knowledge of COVID-19, and a history of childhood adversity are associated with vaccine intent.

Understanding these risk factors is important. Social inequality is associated with vulnerability to COVID-19.. Communities and individuals who have experienced adversity, such as child abuse and low socio-economic status, may have limited access to healthcare and may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Expanding knowledge in this area may have important implications for informing public health efforts to delay the transmission of the virus.

Vaccine hesitant

Historically, there have always been people who have been reluctant to get vaccinated.It ’s one of the vaccine repellents. Top 10 Global Public Health ThreatsExists On the spectrum.. This includes those who delay vaccination, those who accept only some vaccines, or those who refuse all vaccines.

Understanding who is likely to hesitate to get the vaccine and why they are reluctant can help inform public health strategies aimed at increasing vaccine intake. This is important because herd immunity from vaccination is undoubtedly important. The only way to end the COVID-19 pandemic..

65.4 percent of our older adolescent and young adult study samples Showed willingness to get COVID-19 vaccine, 8.5% showed no vaccination and 26.1% were uncertain. Men and women had equal intentions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who were less motivated to get the vaccine included those who had little knowledge of COVID-19 and those who were financially burdened by COVID-19. Having low-income households, under-money households, or poorly educated parents was also associated with less willingness to vaccinate.

A few Adverse childhood experience It was also associated with vaccine repellent. These included the history of substance use at home, the history of spanking, the history of peer damage, and the history of contact with foster parents or child protection groups.

Top 3 Reasons You Are Not Confident In or Do Not Want To Get Vaccinated

Here are the top three reasons why you aren’t confident or don’t want to get the vaccine:

Safety concerns.

Lack of knowledge about vaccines.

Concerns about effectiveness.

I noticed gender differences for several reasons of hesitation in the COVID-19 vaccine. Men tended to show that they were not worried about COVID-19 infection. Women tended to report that they felt they did not have enough information about vaccines to make decisions.

Strategies to increase vaccine intake

Increasing COVID-19 vaccine intake among older adolescents and young adults, how it works to protect the vaccine from illness, and to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection You need to be specific and appropriate about why is important.

Some gender-specific messaging may also be useful. Young men need to understand why it is important to protect themselves from infection. Young women need more vaccine information for decision making.



Communication messaging includes not only social media, but also school, university, and university messaging. It may also be useful to hire a front-line service organization that works with young people, which may serve as a possible communication channel for reliable information.

This message aims not only to address the three main reasons stated for vaccination hesitation, but also to reach young people who are less willing to vaccinate.

This study was conducted using a community sample from Manitoba, but there is no reason to believe that the findings are substantially different from other older adolescents and young adults. We recommend that you consider these strategies for wider implementation throughout Canada and elsewhere.

Due to the nature of some jobs, this age group is likely to spread COVID-19, so it is possible to implement strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 among older adolescents and young adults. It is important. Increased socialization potential and reduced compliance with public health guidelines..

Using these recommendations, public health strategies, especially for older adolescents and young adults, can successfully increase inoculation uptake and play an important role in ending the pandemic. ..