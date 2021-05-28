Carcinogenic chemicals in 78 sunscreen products

An independent laboratory detected chemical benzene, a known human carcinogen, in 1978. Sunscreen It is a product and is currently requiring the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to retrieve the product.

The lab’s Valisure checks the quality of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Recently, the company tested nearly 300 sunscreen products and found that it contained 27% benzene. According to a company statement .. 14 (5%) of the product contained levels of benzene in excess of 2 ppm (parts per million). This is the FDA’s recommended limit for benzene in medically valuable medicines that cannot be manufactured without benzene.

“This known human carcinogen is present in products that are widely recommended for prevention. Skin cancer Regular use by adults and children is very annoying, “Valisure founder and CEO David Light said in a statement.

Benzene is a colorless or pale yellow liquid that forms naturally, but is also produced by human activity. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .. For example, automobile emissions and the burning of coal and petroleum can release benzene into the atmosphere. According to the CDC, the chemical is also used in the manufacture of some plastics, rubbers, dyes, detergents, medicines and pesticides.

Exposure to high levels of benzene causes cancer in humans, especially blood cancer. leukemia .. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration limits workplace air exposure to benzene to an average of 1 ppm per day and up to 5 ppm in 15 minutes. According to the American Cancer Society .. The Environmental Protection Agency limits benzene in drinking water to 0.005 ppm, or 5 ppb. This is also a limitation of bottled water.

The FDA states that benzene should not be used in the manufacture of medicines, except in special circumstances, where its use is largely unavoidable and the medicine makes significant therapeutic advances. .. In these cases, benzene levels should be limited to 2 ppm “unless otherwise justified”. FDA says .. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was short of hand sanitizer, FDA temporarily allowed Hand sanitizer containing up to 2ppm of benzene.However, in March 2021, Valisure Benzene above this level was detected Nearly 20 hand sanitizer products, at least one of which I remembered later ..

In light of the new discovery of benzene in sunscreen, Valisure Petitioned to the FDA We will recall 78 products and conduct our own research on the manufacture of these products. A complete list of sunscreen products containing benzene can be found on the petition. Almost all 14 sunscreen products with benzene levels above 2 ppm were sprays. However, this chemical has also appeared in lotions and sunscreen gels.

The FDA states that benzene should not be used in the manufacture of medicines, but the FDA does not define specific restrictions on medicines such as sunscreens (the FDA regulates sunscreens as over-the-counter medicines). I have). The 2 ppm limit applies only to the “special circumstances” outlined by the agency. Therefore, Valisure also requires the FDA to set limits on benzene levels for sunscreens and other medicines under standard circumstances, and to set limits on daily exposure.

Benzene was not detected in most sunscreens tested by Valisure, so the company says the use of benzene in sunscreens is not “unavoidable” and detectable amounts of chemicals should be allowed. Not.

In a statement, Dr. Christopher Bnick, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale University, said, “It is important for regulators to deal with benzene contamination of sunscreens … to ensure that sunscreen products are safe for everyone. I will do it. “

In a statement provided to Live Science, the FDA said it was considering a petition. “The FDA takes the safety concerns raised about regulated products, including sunscreens, seriously. The FDA evaluates citizens’ petition submitted, but US consumers are safe sunburns. We will continue to monitor the sunscreen market and manufacturing efforts to make the stop available, “said the statement. Authorities added that they would not normally comment on pending petitions.

The findings do not mean that people should stop using sunscreens that can help prevent skin cancer, Bunick said.

“Many sunscreen products tested by Valisure are free of benzene contamination, they are probably safe and should continue to be used with suitable hats and sunscreen clothing to reduce the risk of skin cancer. “Bunick said.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include comments from the FDA.

Originally published in Live Science.