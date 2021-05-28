For the origin of Covid-19, the elite followed politics, not science

It’s an uncertain outlook like a virological novel, but it still looks more and more plausible: the cause of the global Covid-19 pandemic that killed millions and spent tens of trillions of dollars. It may have been a virus escape from the Wuhan Virology Institute in China.

The latest indicators of man-made catastrophe have been hidden with the help of trusted media and scientists, The Wall Street Journal, US intelligence reported that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology discovered that they were hospitalized in November 2019 with symptoms consistent with Covid-19. This was long before the Chinese government’s claim that the first confirmed incident occurred on December 8, 2019. This new report reflects the Department of State on January 15, 2021. Fact sheet It reported that several Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs researchers became ill in the fall of 2019.With the steady accumulation of circumstantial evidence, President Biden Order a review..

In the early days of the pandemic, Daily mail And that The Washington Times, And Senator Tom Cotton raised the possibility of a Chinese laboratory leak.The· Washington post He dismissed speculations such as the uncovered conspiracy theory.The· New York Times We named it “Fringe Theory”.

Scientific establishment was also weighted, ignoring early treatises from Chinese And American Scientists with evidence suggesting the cause of a laboratory leak. One group that mainly cites Chinese sources is Lancet The coronavirus originated in wildlife rather than in the laboratory and praised Chinese scientists and public health officials who “save lives and continue to protect the health of the world.”Letters to the other 5 virologists Nature medicine “SARS-CoV-2 is neither a laboratory component nor a deliberately manipulated virus,” he said. Anthony Fauci, May 2020 National Geographic interviewEvidence indicates that the virus “evolved in nature and then jumped over species,” and said it had not escaped from Chinese laboratories.

These early reassurances were based on speculation, not fact. They are the ability of Chinese virologists, most notably the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi Zhengli (“Bat Woman”) to manipulate the naturally occurring coronavirus collected from bats to gain the ability to infect humans. I ignored that I was actively engaged in acquisition research. ..They often ignored such studies Use continuous virus passage Through animals that mimic the natural jumping process of zoonotic diseases between species. When a World Health Organization team visited Wuhan in February 2020, laboratory staff refused to share data, safety logs, or records. Surprisingly, it did not stop WHO from concluding that the lab leak was “very unlikely”.Only 4 out of their 313 pages report Addressed the possibility of a laboratory accident.

More than a year later, scientists have assured that most of the time, SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, has emerged spontaneously. However, evidence that a presumed source population of bats, whether Chinese or Western, an intermediate species that acts as a viral conduit between bats and humans, or that the virus existed somewhere before its appearance in Wuhan. No scientist has created the virus.In contrast, when SARS broke out in China in 2003, researchers evidence Analysis of serological signs of intermediate animal hosts and infections in animal traders within a few months. Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 mutation rate It indicates that it is likely to have begun to spread weeks earlier than the official date of the first case, December 8, 2019. This makes diseases like Covid-19 of the three laboratory workers in November very interesting.

Scientists are finally beginning to take the possibility of China’s negligence and misconduct seriously.In a letter to the journal Science, Eighteen major virologists wrote that accidental liberation of the laboratory was still feasible and urged Wuhan scientists to fully cooperate with additional investigations. One of the signatories, Ralph S Baric, is one of the world’s leading experts in coronavirus function acquisition research and has worked with Shi Zhengli in the past.He believes that natural evolution is more likely to explain than feature acquisition research and laboratory leaks, but he Seek openness through research Of the Wuhan Institute and its safety protocol.Other the scientist It is pointed out that some peculiar features of SARS-CoV-2 are inconsistent with the origin of natural zoonotic diseases and the origin of laboratory leaks needs to be investigated.Even Fauci, he “Not convinced” Covid-19 was naturally developed outside the Wuhan Institute.

Some journalists are also beginning to consider this issue. Science writer Nicholas Wade Thorough investigation Comparison of competing spontaneous hypotheses and laboratory escape hypotheses. He concludes that neither conclusive evidence is possible without examining Chinese data, but concludes that lab leaks are much more likely.

The true origin of Covid-19 may not be known, as Chinese authorities are unlikely to allow a thorough investigation. But even more troublesome than the Chinese government’s attempt to obfuscate the origin of the pandemic is the way scientists and the media almost uniformly claimed that laboratory leaks were out of the question.

Scientists may have protected a Chinese colleague who was co-operated and funded by many. Perhaps Western scientists feared that China’s potential for negligence would be badly reflected in their and their own studies of virus function acquisition.

Meanwhile, journalists seemed keen to counter the anti-Chinese and anti-WHO stories promoted by President Trump and other conservatives. New York Times For example, the recent reporter Apuorwa Mandabili Tweet Her hope (and later deleted) is that because of its “racist roots”, people “stop talking” about the Labrique hypothesis. The opinions of early pandemic scientists covered such journalists indulging in their usual Trump bashing, and in contrast to Trump’s alleged more basic motives, they “according to science. I insisted that it was just.

This pattern has been repeated many times over the past year. From the value of blockades and masks to the potential for rapid and safe vaccine development, scientists and experts expressed their views more intuitively than facts until the facts were finally forced to reverse. And journalists seemed very interested in the opinions of those experts, especially when presenting them with the opportunity to criticize the conservatives. Both groups, who frequently blame the official “misinformation”, should first look at their own failures.

