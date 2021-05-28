The CDC approach to breakthrough infections raises concerns: Shot





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped tracking all cases that occur when the COVID-19 vaccine fails to protect someone. Instead, the CDC focuses on people who are very ill or dead. But critics say that's not enough. NPR Health Correspondent Robustaine has a story. The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective. But they are not perfect. People can still get infected from time to time. It's rare. However, the CDC says more than 10,000 fully vaccinated people are still catching the virus. Therefore, the CDC is tracking these so-called breakthrough infections. Try to know more about them. However, the CDC recently decided to focus on those who get sick and go to the hospital or die. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director at a recent briefing: "You know these vaccines were studied to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death. And when we look at these breakthrough infections, these are the ones we are most concerned about." In other cases, people don't even know they're so sick or infected. "Before we started studying breakthrough infections only for hospitalized patients, we were studying all breakthrough infections. What we started to find was that the majority of them were completely asymptomatic, and in fact, when we studied and sequenced them, there was insufficient virus to even do so." And if scientists can't sequence genes from the virus, these people are unlikely to be transmitted … and few researchers can learn by studying them. However, some believe that the CDC should cast a wider net. "I think by just looking at cases of people who are hospitalized or who have died, we're blindfolding ourselves and we're not fully understanding what's happening with this virus." Rick Bright is a former federal health authority and is now part of the Rockefeller Foundation. "There's a disadvantage to better understanding this virus and how to end the pandemic." Because … Bright says … investigating the full range of breakthrough infections can provide important information about all sorts of things. Are some vaccines more effective than others? Are breakthroughs happening in some people more than others? Do variants break through the vaccine more than expected? Have new, more dangerous mutants evolved? "These variants are spreading, and if we're only looking at a very small percentage, we're really missing the big picture. We're missing the big story about where the virus is and how it's changing." Others agree. Saad Omer is a vaccine researcher at Yale University. At the very least, Omer believes that the CDC needs to randomly sequence viruses from all breakthroughs. "If there's a new variant, or if there's a change in the frequency of variants, you might want to find out earlier rather than waiting for it to show up in people who are severely ill and hospitalized. This allows us to get ahead of outbreaks rather than tracking outbreaks." Others agree. Dr. Alexander Greninger is studying the breakthroughs in vaccines at the University of Washington. "We want to understand: when these breakthrough infections occur, we know which populations they're occurring in, so we can potentially get additional protection. We can develop laboratory tests that can predict this, and develop epidemiological profiles of people where this might happen. And also, how can we make our vaccines as good as possible, right? We got these great vaccines, but how can we do better?" Currently, CDC officials say the agency is not completely ignoring other groundbreaking events. We are investigating how well vaccines work in specific groups such as healthcare professionals and nursing homes. Dr. Mark Fisher leads a groundbreaking team of CDC vaccines. "The CDC will continue to investigate vaccine effectiveness in all populations, including people with mild infections. This is done through special studies in various populations and settings, vaccine effectiveness studies, and other monitoring." In addition, some individual states and independent scientists are investigating all breakthrough infections more closely. Dr. Carlos Del Rio is an infectious disease researcher at Emory University. He agrees with the CDC's strategy. "I think from a strategy and priority perspective they're doing the right thing. They're focusing on what really matters." However, critics are still concerned that the CDC's approach could blind the country again due to the new threats that the virus could pose.

