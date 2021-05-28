Coronavirus: According to a Spanish study, indoor concerts are safe and appropriate precautions are taken

According to a preliminary study in Toronto-Spain, indoor concerts and other large-scale events can be safe with the help of quick inspections and standard public health measures.

research, Published on The Lancet on Thursday Funded by Spanish concert company Primavera Sound Group, we have found that there is no additional risk of contracting COVID-19 for indoor concerts. However, the organizer will carry out a quick inspection before the event, along with wearing a mask and proper ventilation.

Due to the study, researchers have a small number of cases in Spain, the number of indoor meetings in the country is limited to six, and the vaccine is not yet available.

Each of the participants was tested for COVID-19 using a lateral flow test that provided results in about 30 minutes. When the test was completed, half of the participants were instructed to go home and act as controls, and the rest were allowed to enter the concert venue.

Once inside, the remaining 465 participants were given N95 masks to wear during the concert. Participants could sing and dance as they pleased, without forcing physical distance.

There were separate areas for drinking and smoking, where crowd control measures and physical distance requirements were implemented.

In an in-follow-up test of all participants eight days after the concert, one inside was COVID-19 positive, while two who returned home were COVID-19 positive. According to researchers, these low numbers suggest that there was no additional risk of attending the event compared to those who returned home.

“Our study provides early evidence that indoor music events can occur without increasing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection if comprehensive safety measures are in place.” Said Dr. Joseph Libre and the study at Trias y Puyol University Hospital in Germany in a news release.

“It is important to consider the findings in the light of the situation in Spain at the time, when there were not many cases and many restrictions were set. As a result, our study is not necessarily safe for all large events. It doesn’t mean that there is. “

Researchers added that rapid testing played an important role in ensuring the safety of everyone.

“In our study, as confirmed by PCR tests, immunochromatography is approximately 99.9 (%) accurate in detecting negative results and has a short turnaround time, making it suitable for screening in large gatherings. It may be, “said Cristina Casan. , One of the co-authors of a study from the Catalan Institute of Health.

“Other tests that work by detecting the genetic material of the virus can detect residual viruses, even if they are not contagious. These tests will prevent non-infectious people from attending the event. It may bring about a positive result. “

Research is promising news for fans of live music and sporting events, but researchers also find that the precautions they take can be exorbitantly expensive and pose some logistical challenges. I have discovered that it may not be rational in the real world.

Researchers also knew that they were being watched over and studied, so what they were studying in that attendees may have behaved differently than in regular concerts. Said that was limited. However, participants did not show that in the post-concert survey.

Researchers added that vaccine deployment, the emergence of COVID-19 mutants, and different infection rates at the regional level would all affect outcomes if the study was conducted again.

“Future trials conducted in various scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic should confirm their safety and characterize the contribution of each precautionary measure taken in a comprehensive intervention,” the study said. Stated. “Our findings pave the way for rejuvenating cultural activities suspended during COVID-19, which can have significant socio-cultural and economic implications.”