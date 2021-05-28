The number of smokers reached a record high of 1.1 billion.smoking





According to the report, smoking killed about 8 million people in 2019, and the number of smokers increased as young people around the world became habitual. New research.. Efforts to control habits have been defeated by population growth, with 150 million people smoking in the nine years since 1990, reaching a record 1.1 billion, according to a study published in Lancet on Thursday. The authors of the study say that 89% of new smokers are addicted by the age of 25, but are unlikely to start beyond that, so the government needs to focus on reducing smoking uptake in adolescents. Said there is. “Youth are particularly addicted, high smoking cessation rates around the world remain elusive, and tobacco epidemics will continue unless countries can dramatically reduce the number of new smokers launched each year. It will last for years, “said Marissa Reitzma, lead author of the study. , Research institute health Indicators and evaluations. Smoking prevalence has declined globally over the last three decades, but has increased in men in 20 countries and in women in 12 countries. China, India, Indonesia, the United States, Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam and the Philippines make up two-thirds of the world’s smoking population. One in three tobacco smokers (341 million) live in China. In 2019, smoking is associated with 1.7 million deaths from ischemic heart disease, 1.6 million deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 1.3 million deaths from trachea, bronchi and lung cancer, and nearly 1 million deaths from stroke. was doing. Previous studies have shown that at least half of long-term smokers die from smoke-related causes, and that smokers have a life expectancy of 10 years shorter than those who have never smoked. The study was created as part of a global disease burden consortium of researchers studying trends in 204 countries and studying health problems leading to death and disability. According to a survey, half of the country has made no progress in stopping intake for people between the ages of 15 and 24, and the average age at which someone starts is 19, which was legal in most places. Evidence suggests that if young people are delayed in developing habits, they are much less likely to become smokers, Reitzma said. “Ensuring that young people stay quit smoking until their mid-twenties will result in a fundamental decline in smoking prevalence for the next generation,” Reitsma said. Despite the signing of the 2005 Tobacco Control Convention by 182 countries, policies to reduce smoking varied. Researchers said taxation was the most effective policy, but there was a big discrepancy between the high cost of cigarette boxes in developed countries and the significantly lower cost in low- and middle-income countries. Vin Gupta, co-author of the study, said there is a need to step up smoking efforts, as well as products such as flavored cigarettes and e-cigarettes that can attract young people. “Although progress has been made in some countries, interference in the tobacco industry and declining political commitment have created a large and lasting gap between global tobacco control knowledge and action,” Gupta said. Says. “Advertising, publicity and sponsorship bans need to extend to Internet-based media, but only one in four countries comprehensively bans all forms of direct and indirect advertising.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos