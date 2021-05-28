May 27, 2021 Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is a coronavirus update on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The four less active cases of COVID-19 in Halton today are all from Oakville. With more than 1.5 billion vaccinations worldwide, the total number of Halton vaccinations exceeds 311,000.

Ontario reports today a 500,000th cumulative COVID-19 recovery, with more than 60% of Ontario’s eligible population receiving at least the first vaccination. The number of confirmed mutations has decreased (due to data correction) for the second consecutive day.

This week, active cases are declining by 6-9.5% daily. New Brunswick, PEI and Alberta have all announced plans to reopen faster than Ontario.

** Vaccine Reservation Renewal: Everyone in Halton over the age of 18 is eligible to book a vaccination.

Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are required to wait and register for a priority booking program from Halton, with a goal of Monday, May 31, 2021. Young people in this age group will be given priority in both vaccinations before the end. In August 2021 prior to the new school year.

** Click here to book vaccinations at the Halton Regional Vaccine Clinic **

Caution: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week in Ontario and the world case. The Halton Vaccine is updated only from Monday to Friday. No school updates have been available since education returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update

After a big drop of 2 days in the active case, it will be smaller today

The Halton region is currently receiving more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines.Over 60% of all residents receive at least one dose

Reservations for young people aged 12 to 17 will begin tentatively in Halton on May 31, 2021. With a new program that prioritizes vaccination with both vaccines before the new school year begins in September 2021

Current waiting period for first vaccine appointment in Halton 3-4 weeks from the date of booking

Overview of local vaccinations

Over 311,800 people have been vaccinated at least once (63% of pops).

311,035 vaccinations-plus 4,711

The Halton area reports that more residents were vaccinated with COVID-19 than they were given. Oakville News has contacted the Halton area for comments on this change, especially those that have been fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccinated residents may be higher than the total dose given, as some Halton residents have been vaccinated in different areas. Oakville News is waiting for your comment.

The numbers have changed since yesterday’s Oakville News update. May 26, 2021..

75 active cases-minus 4

26 Patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-Plus 1

Total 5,510 (confirmed and possible)-plus 11

65 deaths-no change

5,370 collections-15 times

5,880 completed (recovery + death) cases-98.4% of cases

1,742 variant cases-plus 7

10 outbreaks-minus 1

Halton’s situation

348 active cases-minus 4

50 hospitals across Halton-50 no change

17,413 cases in total (confirmed + possible)-plus 50

224 deaths-no change

16,841 collections-plus 54 times

17,065 completed (recovery + death) cases-97.7% of cases

5,597 variant cases-plus 24

25 occurrences-no change

Caution: The Halton region has combined its recovery numbers into a single number, showing cases that may now be closed. This total includes some cases where the coronavirus was not recovered. In the Halton area, the names of active workplaces are not disclosed.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

State vaccination overview

7.93 million people have been vaccinated at least once (53.86% of pop).

At least 599,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.53 million vaccinations-plus 143,000

The change is from yesterday’s numbers. The state released information on May 27, 2021 as of the end of yesterday.

16,541 active cases-minus 1,186

1,072 hospitalized-minus 1

527,180 confirmed cases-plus 1,135 cases

501,942 collections-plus 2,302

8,697 deaths-plus 19

508,318 resolved cases (death and recovery) or 96.3%

37,705 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

ICU 650-minus 22

452 people wearing ventilators-minus 17 people

67 active and ongoing institutional outbreaks-no change

Variant of Concern (VOC) Summary

122,349 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 variant-plus 1,227

840 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant-plus 4

2,544 confirmed cases of P.1 variant-plus 39

33,760 cases with unknown confirmed mutations-minus 120

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Overview of national vaccination

20.45 million people have been vaccinated at least once (53.83% of pop).

At least 1.79 million people are fully vaccinated

22.25 million vaccinations given-plus 318,000

The Canadian numbers have changed since the last update of Oakville News. May 26, 2021.. Due to the large number of cases nationwide and worldwide, both are estimates (within 0.1% of the total).

43,281 active cases-minus 3,016

2,822 active hospitalizations-plus 1

USCOVID-19 update

33.01 million cumulative cases

589,547 deaths-plus 1,126

62.0% of all adults are vaccinated at least once

Ranking 18th World deaths per capita is 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

168.04 million cases

3.49 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 a billion Vaccine doses are given worldwide

