Warning if bitten by a natural spider due to the surge in numbers across the UK

Spider bites caused by noble false widow can be severe enough to require hospital treatment, a new study found.

And it’s coming amid the recent surge in their numbers in the UK.

The threat posed by naturalized spiders has been debated between spiders and medical professionals for many years.

According to a new study published in the international medical journal Clinical Toxicology, some victims of bites experience symptoms very similar to true black widow spiders and may require hospitalization in severe cases.

Originating from the Madeira and Canary Islands, the noble false widow Steatoda nobilis can now be one of the most invasive spiders in the world. Gloucestershire live report..

First recorded in the UK over 140 years ago, the number of species has increased sharply in recent decades, greatly expanding its range and density.









The reason behind this sudden expansion is not clear.

Scientists have ruled out climate change as a possible cause, but suggest that new genetic mutations within the species may have adapted the Noble False Widow to the new environment.

In addition, this species benefits from an ever-growing global economy, including hitchhiking containers and crates around the world.

Human movements have contributed significantly to the spread of this species throughout Europe, North Africa, West Asia, and parts of the Americas.

In parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom, it is one of the most common spider species found in and around urban habitats.

With the rise of naturalized spiders around the home, bites have become more common and scientists are beginning to recognize the full medical importance of these spiders.

Symptomatology of venom can be both localized and systemic, from mild to debilitating pain to mild to intense swelling.

Some victims experienced tremors and decreased or increased blood pressure, Nausea and movement disorders.

In rare cases, victims were slightly injured at the bite site or had to be treated for a severe bacterial infection.

NUI Goalway’s team of scientists has established a DNA database that allows case clinicians to use genetic analysis to confirm species identity.

Dr. Michel Dugon, head of the NUI Goalway Poison Systems Lab and senior author of the study, said:

“Twenty years ago, this species was little known in Ireland, Great Britain, or the continent of Europe.

“We still have a lot to learn about its genetics, origin, behavior and development, but there is one thing for sure. This species stays here and we have to learn how to live with it. I can’t. “

Dr. John Dunbar, a postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the study in NUI Goalway’s lab, said:

“We had to rely on DNA extraction and gene profiling to identify some cases.

“We encourage people to take pictures of spiders immediately after being bitten.

“Our latest research undoubtedly confirms that naturalized spiders can cause serious poisons.

“This species is increasing its range and population density, which will undoubtedly lead to increased bites.

“In most cases, mild results are obtained, but naturalized spider bites should continue to be closely monitored to understand the potential range of symptoms and to treat severe cases.”