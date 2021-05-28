The state continues to reduce COVID-19 infections, but Iron County lags behind – St George News

ST. George — Iron County is one of the regions where the number of COVID-19 infections continues to decline dramatically in most of Utah.

Dr. Michel Hoffman, Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Health, said there was one main reason Iron County was lagging behind the rest of the state.

“It’s vaccination rates and masking behavior,” Hoffman said at the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 press conference, saying that vaccination rates in Iron County are one of the lower limits for state counties. “And even if you haven’t been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask.”

According to the Utah Department of Health, 38.3% of people in Iron County are fully vaccinated. This is compared to 48.3% in eastern Garfield County, about 41% in Washington County, and 50% in other states, without new COVID-19 infections for more than two weeks.

Iron County is the only region south of Millard County that has a higher infection rate than the Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 Infection Index. As of Thursday, the state health department said the case rate in Iron County was 180.53 per 100,000, more than double that of Washington County, which has more than doubled its population.

This is a slight change from the previous week when Cedar City was based in 195.1. To be low, the county must be less than 100. the current, Washington County is 88.9. And of the other neighbors in Iron County, Beaver County was 59.61 and Garfield County had no cases in two weeks, but zero.

Outside Iron County, the number of people infected with COVID-19 per day has dropped significantly in a week across Utah. According to the Utah Department of Health, the state-wide average daily was 245, and last Thursday’s average was 328.

According to Hoffman, the key will return to vaccination again. She said that since January 1, 99.5% of new infections, 98.7% of hospitalizations and 99.9% of deaths from COVID-19 have been due to unvaccinated people.

“This is a magic bullet,” Hoffman said.

The press event in Salt Lake City marked another final turning point in the pandemic. Governor Spencer Cox chose to offer biweekly updates and said it would be the last weekly COVID-19 presser. He has also closed the Task Force in favor of having the State Department oversee the rest of the pandemic.

Still, Cox said he currently has a friend about oxygen at a hospital with COVID-19. He said he had planned to get the vaccine but had postponed it.

So he petitioned others who postponed vaccination to take their shots.

“We made everyone vaccinated, so 70 people died. Each of them is a completely preventable death,” Cox said. “When we announce death now, they don’t have to happen.”

According to the Southwestern Utah Public Health Service, seven COVID-19 deaths were recorded in southern Utah in May, with the last recorded death a week ago.

What Cox said he had forgotten was the prediction he made. At a press conference on February 25 He said, “I’m telling you. I’m not going to wear this on July 4th.”

Cox was confident in his July predictions on Thursday, but his predictions came before Memorial Day as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finished recommending masks and physical distance for vaccinated people. He said he was not confident that it would happen May 13..

“Looking back, I put a lot of enthusiasm into the comments on July 4,” Cox said. “At that time, we didn’t expect to be able to open the vaccine to anyone until May.”

Only a month after Cox’s prediction, all Utahns were vaccinated. March 24..

At this point, Cox predicts that a pandemic could occur forever if the state exceeds about 50% of the utane currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And while he’s still considering some sort of monetary reward or lottery for fully vaccinated people, he still sees it as a last resort.

“We are so financially conservative in this situation that if we don’t need it, we should use them and it shouldn’t be,” Cox said. “It’s great that you don’t need any incentives at all. Not dying should be a big incentive.”

COVID-19 Information Resources

St. George News makes every effort to ensure that the information in this article is accurate at the time of writing. However, some data may have changed as the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus and science continue to evolve.

Check the following resources for the latest information and resources.

